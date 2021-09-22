CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

New Facebook Portal Go smart display $199

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Facebook has introduced its new generation of smart displays in the form of the Facebook Portal Go, sporting a 10 inch display and rechargeable battery together with a 12 megapixel wide-angle camera making it perfect for video calls and conferencing. The new Facebook Portal Go is priced at $199 or £199 and is now available to preorder with shipping expected to start on October 19th 2021.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Xiaomi Smart Glasses with AR microLED display technology

Xiaomi Smart Glasses are a new smart wearable device created to combine imaging technology together with sensors in a subtle ordinary-looking pair of glasses thanks to the use of microLED optical waveguide technology. The smart glasses weight 51g and have been created to display messages and notifications as well as allow users to except calls, take photographs, navigate and translate text in real-time.
ELECTRONICS
Searchengine Journal

Google Consolidates Smart Display & Standard Display Campaign Creation

Google Ads announced that it will consolidate Smart display and Standard display campaign options. Google’s announcement notes that advertisers will still be able to use manual or automated solutions, but the option will now be available within one campaign type. At the time of campaign creation, advertisers will be able...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Axios

Facebook expands Portal line with a portable version

Facebook is adding a portable model to its line of Portal video-chat devices, while also introducing a slimmer version of its high-end Portal+ model and expanding the business uses of the products. Why it matters: Facebook has seen strong demand for Portal as the pandemic has made video chat a...
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Facebook Portal Go video-calling device has a camera that automatically pans and zooms

Connect with friends, family, and coworkers from anywhere with the Facebook Portal Go wireless video-calling device. It allows you to make video calls via WhatsApp, Messenger, or Zoom and transform calls with AR masks and quirky backgrounds. Its Smart Camera automatically pans and zooms, so you’re always in frame. It’ll even adjust its frame if someone enters the room to keep everyone in the video call. Moreover, equipped with Smart Sound, the Facebook Portal Go enhances the talker’s voice while also minimizing background noise. So everyone can hear your conversations clearly. This wireless video-calling device is also compatible with Alexa, enabling you to control your smart home and more via voice command. You can even enjoy your favorite music, video, news, and games apps during your downtime. Finally, its lightweight and battery-powered design make it great for moving around the home or taking on the go.
TECHNOLOGY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Facebook Announces New Portal Video-Calling Devices, Portal for Business Service

Facebook unveiled the third generation of its Portal video-calling devices, including the portable $199 Portal Go. Facebook also announced Portal for Business, a service for small and mid-size businesses that will allow them to purchase, deploy and remotely manage Portal devices for their workers. Facebook unveiled Tuesday the third generation...
RETAIL
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams app coming to Facebook Portal devices

Today, Facebook announced two new Portal devices, the new Portal Go and the updated Portal+. Along with the new hardware announcement, Facebook revealed that Microsoft Teams app is coming to all Portal touch-based devices in December. The upcoming Teams app for Portal will support features including calendar, contacts, file sharing,...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Displays#Smart Speakers#Facebook Portal#Smart Camera#Smart Home#Whatsapp#Ar#Marvel
Pocket-lint.com

Facebook introduces new Portal devices, including battery-powered model

(Pocket-lint) - Facebook today introduced a new lineup of Portal smart screen devices, and for the first time, the company is selling a fully wireless battery-powered option so you can pick up the 10-inch screen and use it anywhere you’d like - just like a tablet. While in 2021, the...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Halo+ FHD Android TV smart portable projector

XGIMI has introduced its new portable projector announcing the launch of its Halo+ FHD Smart Projector priced at $859. The compact projector has been specifically designed to provide an “on-the-go” projection system that can be used almost anywhere thanks to its powerful and bright LED 900 ANSI lumens. Equipped with...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
GeekyGadgets

Twitter adds Tips feature with support for Bitcoin

Twitter has announced that ti is launching its new tipping feature which its calls Tips to everyone and the feature now supports Bitcoing and out crypto currencies. Users can now use cryptocurrency as a payment method for its tips and they also plan to let uses connect their crypto wallets in the future.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

DockAll D5 wireless charger, speaker and sound hub

The DockAll D5 is a fast charging wireless charger, docking station and Bluetooth speaker in one small compact system perfect for phones and small tablets. Equipped with a near field microphone with noise cancellation and 8watt speakers the wireless charger features fast charging technology and on the rear has 2 USB ports allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously.
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

More details on the new Apple Watch Series 7 (Video)

The Apple Watch Series 7 was made official recently and the device will go on sale later this fall, now we get to find out more details about the device. The video below from Apple Explained gives us a look at the design of the new Apple Watch Series 7 and also details on some of its features.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Google TV app launches in 14 more countries

Google has announced that it is launching its Google TV app in 14 more countries around the world. This includes the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Australia, Canada, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Japan and Switzerland. The latest version of the app is now available to download in these additional countries.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Storm 2 25,600mAh iPhone laptop and tablet power bank charger with LCD screen

After a successful crowdfunding campaign the Storm 2 power bank equipped with an LCD screen, smart features and transparent design has now raised more than $1 million thanks to nearly 7,000 backers many of which have already received early pledge rewards. The large capacity 25,600mAh battery pack is capable of providing 100W power delivery and is equipped with dual USB-C ports, a single USB-A port and a charging port and is capable of fast charging your iPhone, tablet, laptop and more while away from the grid.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Organize your desk with the MOFT Smart Desk Mat from $69

If your desk and working area can sometimes get a little cluttered and unruly, you may be interested in the new Smart Desk Mat from MOFT specifically designed to help you organize your desk, improve your focus and productivity. The engineering team has once again created a handy accessory for...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

iPhone 13 Face ID wont work with third party displays (Video)

The new iPhone 13 is now available to buy, we have already seen a drop test of the handset and it you need your screen repaired, your only option may be going to Apple. Phone Repair Guru decided to replace the display on the new iPhone 13 to see how easy it would be for third party repairers to repair the handset.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy