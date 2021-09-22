CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mandalorian season 3, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor will reportedly release on Disney Plus in 2022

By Molly Edwards
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mandalorian season 3, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor are all reportedly releasing on Disney Plus in 2022. The news comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, tucked into a report about Lucasfilm appointing new PR Head Chris Coxall. In an overview of the studio's upcoming projects, the publication notes that "Lucasfilm's 2022 slate includes the Disney Plus Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and The Mandalorian."

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
