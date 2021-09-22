CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghan Taliban's new UN envoy urges quick recognition

By KATHY GANNON
theintelligencer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban’s newly appointed envoy to the United Nations on Wednesday urged quick world recognition of Afghanistan’s new rulers even as the World Health Organization raised the alarm of an impending health care disaster in the war-wracked country. The humanitarian crisis is one of the many...

