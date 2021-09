Martin “Marty” Henry Winch, 88, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at The Views of Marion. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, where the family will greet friends and family from 10 a.m. until the service time. Chaplain Gordon Lewis will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.