Banning books and other materials by, and about, people of color was a misguided attempt to whitewash education [editorial]

The school board of Central York School District in York County touched off a firestorm by passing a ban on resources that teachers could use in their classrooms. The banned teaching materials overwhelmingly related to people of color. They included articles on anti-racist work in schools, race and trauma in the classroom, racism as a public health crisis, and the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators’ statement on racism. Also, “Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism,” a CNN/Sesame Street town hall for kids and families; “Our Favorite African Adrinkra Symbols: A Coloring Book,” by Abena Walker; the Oscar-nominated documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” based on the writings of James Baldwin; a PBS documentary series about African American history; and a spreadsheet of books, many of them written or illustrated by people of color. As The York Dispatch reported, the school board reversed the ban Monday night.