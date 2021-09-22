'FIFA 22' Web App: When Will the 'Ultimate Team' Companion App Launch?

The FIFA 22 FUT Web App will be released today, allowing FIFA players can kickstart their Ultimate Team journey without having access to the full game. The FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Web App is one of the most anticipated releases in the build-up to the full release of the new FIFA game, allowing players to access the FIFA Ultimate Team Transfer Market where they can buy and sell players and consumables, build and submit Squad Building Challenges (SBCs)for different types of FUT rewards, manage their Ultimate Team squad, buy packs from the store and more.
