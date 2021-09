The debt ceiling debate in Congress is becoming louder, and markets are beginning to price a premium on U.S. debt by the end of the year. The Treasury is spending down its cash holdings by $1.5 trillion, the lowest level in recent times. The Federal Reserve reverse repo activity is at an all-time high to mop up the Treasury’s cash spending. In November, the Treasury could reduce its record level of coupon issuance, and the Federal Reserve is considering tapering its asset purchases potentially around this same time.

ECONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO