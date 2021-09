An Entergy press release conveys a distinctly unsubtle warning of how unwise it would be for New Orleans or Louisiana to get too big for their boots. In the event of negotiations over the future of utility regulation hereabouts, it is blindingly obvious that Entergy will hold the whip hand from jump street. If a divorce is contemplated, the company will be like the savvy plutocrat who winds up with all the glittering jewelry while government's role will be the heartbroken partner who has to settle for visitation rights with the cat.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO