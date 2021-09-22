CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fugees announce first world tour in 25 years

By Celebretainment
tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFugees are in talks to reunite after 15 years. According to an insider, the 'Ready Or Not' hitmakers - comprising Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel - have been back in touch to discuss marking the 25th anniversary of their seminal 1996 LP 'The Score'. As well as a...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

The FADER

Fugees reunite for The Score anniversary tour

Fugees have reformed for a world tour, set to kick off later this year. The group, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, have not performed together for 15 years and this run of shows will be their first international tour in 25 years. The shows will mark the 25th anniversary of the group's 1996 album, The Score.
MUSIC
93.1 WZAK

Surprise! The Fugees Announce 12-City International Tour To Celebrate Their Classic Album “The Score”

The Rumors are true! On Tuesday (September 21) The Fugees announced a reunion tour to celebrate 25 years of their classic album "The Score." Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras will reunite for the first time in 15 years for 12 shows here in the United States and overseas, starting tomorrow (September 22nd) in New York City. The venue is to be announced.
MUSIC
Syracuse.com

Fugees announce reunion tour; Morgan Wallen hasn’t fulfilled $500K pledge to Black-led groups: Buzz

Ready or not, here come the Fugees. Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album “The Score,” which featured hits “Ready or Not,” “Killing Me Softly” and “No Woman No Cry.” Pitchfork reports the hip-hop group’s first shows together in 15 years will kick off with a pop-up concert at an undisclosed New York City location on Wednesday, followed by a dozen shows in the U.S., London, Paris, Nigeria and Ghana. “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” Hill said in a statement. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

Fugees Reunite To Celebrate 25 Years of Iconic Album ‘The Score’ — Tour Dates Announced!

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel of legendary hip-hop group Fugees have reunited to announce their first world tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years to celebrate the anniversary of 1996’s The Score, one of the greatest albums of all time. Presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation, the 12-city international tour will kick off tomorrow, September 22nd with an intimate pop-up show in New York City, at an undisclosed location. The rest of the tour will commence November 2nd at United Center in Chicago and will make stops across the globe in Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, Paris, London, and more, before finishing the tour in Africa, with the final shows taking place in Nigeria and Ghana.
MUSIC
The Quietus

Fugees Reunite For First Live Shows In 15 Years

The trio will tour across three continents to celebrate the 25th anniversary of hit album 'The Score'. Fugees are reuniting for their first live shows in 15 years. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of their second and final studio album, The Score, Wyclef Jean, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Pras Michel will head out on a run of 12 dates for their first world tour in 25 years. The tour kicks off tomorrow (September 22) with an intimate, pop-up show at an as-yet undisclosed location in New York City.
MUSIC
Idolator.com

The Fugees Are Hitting The Road For A Surprise Tour!

The Fugees are hitting the road! The seminal hip hop group made the surprise announcement on Tuesday that they would be playing a 12 stop tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Score. It will be the first time the group has performed together in 15 years. The tour...
MUSIC
3 News Now

The Fugees to kick off reunion tour

The Fugees are reuniting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their hit album "The Score." The group, which includes Wyclef Jean, Lauren Hill and Pras Michel, is launching a 12-city tour Wednesday. "I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating...
MUSIC
Gothamist.com

Watch The Fugees Reunite In Manhattan For First Time In 15 Years

There was considerable excitement earlier this week when it was announced that The Fugees were reuniting 25 years after the release of their last landmark album, The Score, and planning a global tour. That tour kicked off with a "pop-up show" at Pier 17 in Manhattan on Wednesday night, where the group—Ms. Lauryn Hill, Pras and Wyclef Jean—performed their first show together in 15 years. And even though they came out over three hours late and only performed for about 45 minutes, no one seemed disappointed with what they saw.
MANHATTAN, NY
thepeachreview.com

The Fugees World Tour comes to State Farm Arena on Nov. 18

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel of legendary hip-hop group Fugees have reunited to announce their first world tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years to celebrate the anniversary of 1996’s The Score, one of the greatest albums of all time. Presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation, the 12-city international tour will kick off tomorrow, September 22nd with an intimate pop-up show in New York City, at an undisclosed location. The rest of the tour will commence November 2nd at United Center in Chicago and will continue in Atlanta at the award-winning State Farm Arena on November 18th. The tour will also make stops across the globe in Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, Paris, London, and more, before finishing the tour in Africa, with the final shows taking place in Nigeria and Ghana.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Back Together Again! The Fugees Perform Their First Show Together in 15 Years

The Fugees' reunion tour has officially commenced! On Wednesday, Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel performed their first show in 15 years at a pop-up event in NYC. The concert was hosted in partnership with Global Citizen and Live Nation and served as the soft launch of their reunion tour, which officially kicks off in November. According to Rolling Stone, the group performed for about 45 minutes, singing hits like "Ready or Not," "Zealots," and "Killing Me Softly With His Song." They also regarded the mini concert as a preview of what's to come for their tour. No official videos of their performance have been released yet, but you can see a handful of photos from their concert ahead.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jambands

In NYC, Fugees Celebrate First Concert in 15 Years

Just days after announcing their surprise reunion, the Fugees took the stage at New York City’s Pier 17 on Sept. 23, performing their first show in 15 years. Of course, the concert started almost three hours late, but patient fans were rewarded with a 45-minute set consisting of cuts from Fugees landmark The Score.
MUSIC
GOBankingRates

The Bestselling Albums of All Time

Music defines certain time periods — but some albums live on longer than others. The bestselling albums of all time might've debuted 20, 30 or 40 years ago, but they're still significant today....
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Guess What?! The Fugees Will Set Out on a Reunion World Tour to Celebrate 25 Years of ‘The Score’

The Fugees are heading out on a global reunion tour—this is not a drill. According to an official press release, the iconic hip-hop group, which includes Wyclef Jean, Pras, and Lauryn Hill, is planning a world tour to mark 25 years of their classic sophomore album, The Score. The hit album certified the group as late-1990s hip-hop masterminds, sprouted such timeless songs as “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “Ready or Not,” and went on to sell more than 22 million copies worldwide. The group never recorded another album after The Score, due to legal troubles, personal rifts within the group, and Lauryn and Wyclef’s fraught romantic history.
MUSIC
