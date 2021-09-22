Health care needs to transform, Mayo CEO says. Here's why time is right

Scott Quinn, the former director of ambulatory services for Physician Group Services (PGS), is taking over as chief operations officer for Physicians Group Services, the company announced today. Quinn also has worked as the chief operational officer and chief financial officer for a large Orthopedic practice located in Jacksonville, Florida. As well as served as director of business development and as major accounts district manager for other Jacksonville medical facilities. “Scott is a seasoned and trusted leader who consistently drives results. With his diverse background and experience in complex industries such as our own, Scott will be a valuable addition to our executive team,” said Bridget Roberts, CEO of PGS. Quinn has more than 10 years’ experience as a leader in the business of healthcare, with experience in team building, expanding and restructuring organizations and developing new business opportunities. He oversaw the addition of two medical clinics and their professional staffing, increased the physical therapy division and lobbied for healthcare legislation to help patients receive better healthcare opportunities. Drawing on this experience, Quinn has worked to improve healthcare services, staffing, and financial stability for Physicians Group Services. His service improves the patient experience at PGS’ healthcare facilities. “It is an honor to take on this role and, in collaboration with our providers and executive team, be able to serve our patients. Continual evolution is vital for PGS’ future, I look forward to steering the company toward operational excellence while driving growth,” said Scott Quinn, COO of PGS. Quinn earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Illinois. He was awarded the 2015 Money Master Award from the Jacksonville Business Journal and has served as a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Executives, the Florida Orthopedic Society and the Bones Society of Florida. Physicians Group Services supports more than 80 healthcare providers and a staff of more than 400 employees. For more information, please visit physiciansgroupservices.com.

