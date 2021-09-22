CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health care needs to transform, Mayo CEO says. Here's why time is right

By Logan Moore
Jacksonville Business Journal
Jacksonville Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the pace of change in health care by a decade, the Mayo Clinic CEO said on a visit to Jacksonville.

