The L-L League Quarterback Club has tabbed its top performers from the Week 4 games. Here are their selections …. BACK OF THE WEEK: Hayden Johnson, QB, Manheim Township — The Blue Streaks’ rookie sophomore had his best game to date, clicking on 25-of-32 passes for 250 yards with four TD strikes in Township’s 26-13 victory at Spring-Ford to even up its record at 2-2.