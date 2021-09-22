CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dreamscaper (Switch): Software update (latest: Ver. 1.1)

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Dreamscaper on Nintendo Switch (originally released on August 5th 2021 in Europe, North America, and Japan)!. Dreamscaper – Ver. ???. Release date: TBA. Patch notes:. No patch notes available yet. This update brings...

www.perfectly-nintendo.com

perfectly-nintendo.com

Metallic Child (Switch): Software updates (latest: Ver. 1.1.0)

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Metallic Child on Nintendo Switch (originally released on September 16th 2021 in Europe, North America, and Japan)!. Metallic Child – Ver. 1.2.1. Release date: TBA. Patch notes:. This update fixes the following issues:
perfectly-nintendo.com

TOEM (Switch): Software updates (latest: Ver. 1.0.6)

TOEM – Ver. 1.0.6. Release date: September 15th 2021 (North America, Europe) / JSeptember 16th 2021 (Japan) No patch notes available. This update brings the following:. Source: Something We Made (Twitter) How to download updates for TOEM for the Nintendo Switch?. To download the updates for TOEM, you have three...
perfectly-nintendo.com

SpiderHeck (physics-based couch brawler) announced for Nintendo Switch

TinyBuild have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: SpiderHeck, a physics-based couch brawler developed by NeverJam. It does not have a release date (game is coming soon!), but it does have a trailer!. Here’s the trailer:. As showcased in the new announcement trailer, SpiderHeck is a fast-paced brawler...
perfectly-nintendo.com

Rover Mechanic Simulator: more details and pictures

Ultimate Games have shared some more details for Rover Mechanic Simulator, a game developed by Pyramid Games that allows you to become a mechanic of Martian rovers. Those were faithfully recreated based on NASA technical documentation for maximum authenticity. Here’s the new details and the list of key features, along...
perfectly-nintendo.com

Heart of the Woods (Switch): Software updates (latest: Ver. 1.3)

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Heart of the Woods on Nintendo Switch (originally released on July 8th 2021 in Europe and North America)!. Heart of the Woods – Ver. 1.3. Release date: September 13th 2021 (North America, Europe)
perfectly-nintendo.com

Bloodshore (battle royale interactive movie) announced for Nintendo Switch

Wales Interactive have announced their latest game for the Nintendo Switch: Bloodshore, a battle royale-themed interactive movie co-developed with Wayout Pictures, Good Gate Media and Posterity Entertainment. It will be released sometime this November in Europe and North America. Here’s a teaser trailer, some details, the list of key features,...
ComicBook

Sony Announces Special New PS5 Restock

Sony has announced a special new PlayStation Direct PS5 restock that will guarantee you a PS5, but only if you received an elusive email. This morning, GameStop released a new PS5 restock, but it was limited to GameStop Pro members. The next PS5 restock is coming from Sony via PlayStation Direct, and it will have similar restrictions. The restock is set to go down at 3 p.m. EST and, at least first, it will be limited to those lucky enough to receive an email with a voucher that automatically guarantees you a console.
fingerguns.net

Eastward Review (Switch) – Above Your Station

Long-awaited, delightful pixelart adventure Eastward is finally here. But is it all just shiny pixels, or is there substance at the end of the line? The Finger Guns Review. Eastward to the uninitiated, is a little hard to pigeonhole. It’s an action RPG, but eschews most of the genre mechanics in favour of simple Zelda-type combat. It’s an epic adventure, but one that doesn’t rely on a large party, instead framing itself much closer to The Last Of Us. Its two leads, John and Sam, are shoe-ins for Joel and Ellie respectively, but by way of a Japanese anime; John is a bearded stoic silent protagonist, proficient in frying pans and getting the job done; and his charge, Sam, is essentially a magical girl anime trope, full of boundless energy and curiosity. Like Ellie she has a destiny – the opening movie shows John finding her in a pod, and it’s clear even in the opening chapters that there is plenty afoot that involves the little energy child more than anyone could suspect.
Digital Trends

The Nintendo Switch (finally) has Bluetooth support

Using a Nintendo Switch on a train or plane is finally a wire-free experience four years after the console actually launched. Late last night, Nintendo released an update for its mobile console that added Bluetooth audio support, one of its most-requested features. Prior to this update, if Switch users wanted...
nintendoeverything.com

Switch update out now (version 13.0.0) – Bluetooth audio support and more

Nintendo has just issued a new 13.0.0 firmware update for Switch. All users worldwide can download the new upgrade now. Today’s update comes with support for Bluetooth audio, with compatibility offered for headphones, earbuds, speaks, and more. Other features include an “Update Dock” feature, a “Maintain Internet Connection in Sleep Mode” option, and more.
perfectly-nintendo.com

Kitaria Fables (Switch): Software updates

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Kitaria Fables on Nintendo Switch (originally released on September 2nd 2021 in Europe, North America, and Japan)!. Kitaria Fables – Ver. ???. Release date: September 16th 2021 (North America, Europe, Japan) Patch notes:
heypoorplayer.com

Cruis’n Blast Review (Switch)

In recent years we’ve seen a consolidation of many genres. Building games for these new platforms gets expensive fast, so smaller developers need to make games with big selling potential. Unfortunately, arcade racers don’t always sell millions of copies, so we don’t get a lot of them. That’s why I was so excited to hear Cruis’n was returning to arcades with Cruis’n Blast in 2017. I was downright ecstatic when a home port was announced earlier this year.
perfectly-nintendo.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate (Switch): Software updates

On this page, you will find all there is to know about the various Software updates for Sonic Colors Ultimate on Nintendo Switch (originally released on September 7th 2021 in Europe and North America, and September 9th 2021 in Japan)!. DSonic Colors Ultimate – Ver. ???. Release date: September 14th...
thenerdstash.com

This Week (September 17) on Switch eShop: Eastward and THQ Sales

Another week, another batch of new games coming to Nintendo Switch. Whether you’re looking for RPG, side-scrolling actions, or sports games, it got it all. Let’s check out the September 17 new releases and sales on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Switch eShop New September Releases This Week. Escape the tyrannical...
Nintendo World Report

SkateBIRD (Switch) Review

A charming little bird who skates off a cliff to a rollicking soundtrack. Blending the majesty of Tony Hawk skateboarding games with the adorable charm of birds and good-natured humor should be an absolute slam dunk. As a person who counts Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games among my favorites, Glass Bottom Games’ SkateBird should be a game made for me. That’s what makes the end result so disappointing and frustrating. For every endearing moment and smart gameplay choice made, there’s a camera you regularly have to fight with and controls that constantly descend into maddening struggles. It’s a shame because the moments when it all clicks are enjoyable. It’s a rush taking your little designer bird around the handful of levels while rocking out to We Are The Union and other skate-appropriate tunes. SkateBird rules in those moments. That just happens way more fleetingly than I hoped.
perfectly-nintendo.com

Trove (Switch): Software updates

Trove – Ver. ???. new class: Bard. The Bard class (available exclusively through crafting on the Chaos Crafter or via one of the new Bard Packs. new crafting tier to Crystallogy,called the Bardmancologist. This section makes it possible to craft allies, mounts, wings, and dazzling costumes for the Bard class.
heypoorplayer.com

Dice Legacy Review (Switch)

After an untold amount of days at sea, we’ve finally arrived at our new home. Sure, it looks a little bare and wild now, but with chance on our side, we’ll tame these lands and call them ours soon enough. What’s that? We’re on a ring floating through space and could potentially — quite literally — walk off the face of our planet? And something something lack of atmosphere and oxygen? Don’t worry about it!
purenintendo.com

Review: Barry the Bunny (Nintendo Switch)

Barry the Bunny is a cartoony platformer in which you build bridges to rescue stranded bunnies while avoiding other forest critters. Yep, it’s about as cute as it sounds. Thankfully, it’s pretty fun, too. As the name suggests, you play the role of Barry, a bunny who must work his...
Nintendo World Report

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites (Switch) Review FAQ

Certainly not the review I thought I'd be writing. I feel like I'd done enough of these Review FAQs that an explainer paragraph probably isn't necessary, but just in case you're unfamiliar with the format, here's an example. I generally fall back on the Review FAQ format when I'm having trouble putting together a more traditional review, as was the case here.
