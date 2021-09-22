CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

The Man rises again: Confederate statue removed from uptown Lexington finds new home near Denton

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Man” who caused over 180 days of protest in uptown Lexington before he was removed, has a new home near Denton. The Confederate monument, which was formerly located at one of the four squares on Main Street in Lexington, has been installed on private property off of Highway 8 in the Healing Springs community in Davidson County. The figure on the statue was referred to as "the man".

N,C.78
6d ago

it a shame at the city of Lexington would let people from out of state tell them what to do with something that has been in the city for you. Thank the Commemorating Honor for making sure the monument was placed in a safe spot and thanks to the owner of the land who donated for the monument so it would be safe.

Larry Tate
5d ago

outstanding must be a Republican that probably donated the land and a person with a set of balls that nobody else in the country seems to have anymore 🥴

truth's a bitch
6d ago

Thank you Commemorating Honor Inc. for providing a safe place for this monument and protecting our heritage and history!

