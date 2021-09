During Justice Anthony Kennedy’s long reign as a swing vote, Supreme Court litigators catered their arguments straight to him. Savvy lawyers stoked Kennedy’s ego by stuffing their briefs with citations to his past opinions. After he stepped down, the Supreme Court bar began aiming their arguments at the conservative justice most likely to be a swing vote in a particular case. This tactic, however, only worked when the court split 5–4 along ideological lines. Today, the conservatives hold a 6–3 conservative supermajority. To prevail, progressive litigators must secure not just one but two conservative votes. And so these lawyers have started directing their arguments at multiple conservatives in the desperate hope of winning five votes.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO