Tuba Bach is back! And so are many grateful Tuba Bach aficionados. During the ongoing pandemic, many of the Tuba Bach events have been online or livestreamed only, which is wonderful, don’t get me wrong. But the first two weekends with live concerts outside on the lawn of the Immanuel Lutheran Church have proved yet again what we all know: the power of LIVE music to inspire and gratify both the audience and the musicians.

