CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Metroid Dread amiibo two-pack has been delayed in Europe

videogameschronicle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced that the amiibo figures being released for. have been delayed by a month in the UK and Europe. The two-pack contains figures of Samus and an E.M.M.I. and each provides permanent upgrades to players’ health and missile capacity. However, Nintendo’s announcement means players in Europe will not...

www.videogameschronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Metroid Dread Walmart Pre-Order Bonus Revealed

Is coming to Nintendo Switch in a few short weeks, and some retailers are offering fun pre-order bonuses. Fans will have to decide where they want to snag the game, but Walmart has now revealed its own offering: a sleek coffee mug wrapped in key art from the game! For Metroid fans in the market for a new coffee mug, it's a great looking option, and it's a nice freebie for anyone still on the fence about where to buy the game. Those interested in pre-ordering the game from the retailer can do so right here.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Total War: Warhammer III Has Been Delayed to Early 2022

The Total War: Warhammer franchise has truly cemented itself as one of the greatest strategy titles out there, especially given its absolutely titanic scale across massive maps. While it admittedly takes a lot more to play than I’m willing to put into any game, watching people play it fascinates me as they command massive armies at a whim and take on strong opponents. With a lot for strategy fans to love about Warhammer II, the excitement for Total War: Warhammer III is currently through the roof. Unfortunately, it seems those excited will have to wait just a little while longer. Total War: Warhammer III has officially been delayed until early 2022, as initially revealed in a Twitter post on the series’ Twitter account.
TECHNOLOGY
gamingbolt.com

Battlefield 2042 Has Been Delayed to November 19

It’s the season of delays indeed. Well, it’s been the season of delays for more than a year at this point, and likely will be for some time to come, but these last few weeks in particular have seen quite a few games getting pushed back their intended release dates, from Dying Light 2 to Total War: Warhammer 3 to Horizon Forbidden West. Recent rumours suggested that Battlefield 2042 could follow suit, and as it turns out, those rumours were correct.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Nintendo Releases Another Trailer for METROID DREAD

Nintendo has given us another trailer for highlighting more gameplay and story elements from the game. We’ve seen most of the weapons that are displayed in the trailer, but this one helps give a name and explanation to them which is nice to those new to the Metroid franchise. We also get to see more Chozo since the last trailer, adding to the mystery of what they are doing on the planet and why they are so hostile to Samus. I think there are two likely answers. One, this group of Chozo don’t know Samus and think she may have stolen their technology. Given how far flung across the galaxy the Chozo seem to be and how much of their tech Samus obviously uses I don’t think this is a terribly unlikely thing. My other thought is that these Chozo are being controlled by the parasite found on this new planet. Maybe these Chozo came to put an end to the X parasite and got taken over before they could finish their work? Whatever the case, these Chozo are definitely hostile to Samus, so not only will you be contending with E.M.M.I robots and monsters, but you’ll have deadly Chozo encounters as well. I’m still stoked for this game and it makes me happy that Nintendo is showing the Metroid series some love. This will definitely help hold me over until more of the Metroid Prime series is released. You can preorder Metroid Dread now or wait for it to release on October 8.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#New Nintendo#Metroid Fusion#Nintendo Switch#E M M I#Mercury Steam#Samus Returns
noisypixel.net

New Metroid Dread Teaser States the Importance of Trusting Your Instincts

Nintendo has uploaded a new, brief teaser trailer for the upcoming , Samus’ latest new 2D outing since Metroid Fusion’s release in 2002. While this teaser does not provide any groundbreaking new information or footage, it states how vital it is for players to trust their instincts as they dive into the depths of this treacherous planet to empower Samus’ hopeful escape.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Find Your Power in new Metroid Dread commercial

Nintendo has been showing off Metroid Dread since the game was announced at E3 2021. Overviews of the game, how the special Samus and E.M.M.I. amiibo work, story trailers, a variety of volume reports – plenty of information for Metroid fans to analyze leading up to the game’s release. What Nintendo hasn’t released is a commercial to advertise the game and its upcoming release. Today, Nintendo fixes that gap with a new commercial, especially since we’re less than a month away from Metroid Dread’s launch! Not only that, the upcoming Nintendo Switch OLED model is advertised as well.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Metroid Dread’s New “Overview” Trailer is Here

Nintendo has released a new trailer , Samus’s new 2D adventure. We say new, but the “overview” trailer really amalgamates everything we already know about Metroid Dread into one convenient four and a bit minute package. It focuses heavily on exploration, showing bounty hunter Samus roaming Planet ZDR, which includes magma chambers, forests and more.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Metroid Dread Trailer shows off Metroid Dread enemies

A new Metroid Dread trailer showcased what kind of enemies we can expect in the new game. Luckily, developers Mercury Steam have been very creative in designing the Metroid Dread enemies. Let’s take a look at some of them. The overview trailer first introduces the kit that Samus Aran has...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
nintendoeverything.com

Metroid Dread receives first North American commercial

Nintendo is ramping up its advertising efforts for Metroid Dread and has now come out with the game’s very first North American commercial. Also, seeing how it’s coming out on the same day, the Big N is using the advert as a way of promoting the new Switch OLED model as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Five new details from the revamped Metroid Dread website

It’s been 19 years since Fusion, the last all-new 2D Metroid, but the wait is almost over. As I’m writing this, we’re just 24 days away from the launch of Metroid Dread! Nintendo’s advertising campaign has been in full force for months, and today they took it to the next step with a major update to the Metroid Dread website. It’s now packed with all the pre-launch info you could ever want, including details on the story, gameplay, items, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Dying Light 2 Has Been Delayed Into 2022

Delays have been a common theme in video games since the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic back in early 2020. While many studios have adapted and overcome the unique set of challenges, it unfortunately still has set many games back in their development cycles. Dying Light 2 is one of these games, that has had its own unique challenges after supposedly being set to release in 2020, it received a delay into Spring of this year. Then it was delayed again with a finalized date of December 7th, 2021. Many fans were excited to jump into the sequel of the 2015 zombie killing, and parkour world of Dying Light. However, players will have to wait just a little bit longer to kill more zombies.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Video: Nintendo Drops A New Metroid Dread Commercial

We're just over three weeks away from the launch of and Nintendo's keeping the hype train rolling with a brand new commercial. You can check it out for yourself above; there's gameplay footage as you'd expect, a voiceover that tempts you into a purchase (not that we need any convincing), and even a quick spotlight for the new Nintendo Switch OLED which launches on the same day.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Metroid Dread: 8 Things You Should Know

Set to launch on October 8th, 2021 for Nintendo Switch, Metroid Dread is just around the bend, and it still doesn’t quite seem real. The game had a pretty troubled past, having been stuck in development hell for well over ten years. Many players doubted it would ever see a...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Rocksmith+ has been delayed into 2022

Ubisoft has announced that Rocksmith+ has been delayed until 2022, although no release window has been stated... yet. The news comes via the company’s Twitter account with a notice informing us that Rocksmith+ won’t see the light of day this year, and that any hope of a 2021 release is dust in the wind. Instead, the title has been pushed back into 2022 so the team can continue making sure it’s a wicked game, and will look to incorporate the user feedback from the recent closed beta.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy