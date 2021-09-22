Lack Of Bus Drivers Doesn't Stop A Boston Class From Taking A School Trip

HCPSS bus driver Javion Hinmon picks up his school bus at 6 a.m. and starts his first run at 6:20 a.m. He drops students off at Long Reach High School (LRHS) and works from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. as one of LRHS’ registrars, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays, he works in Student Records Management at the Applications and Research Lab. At the end of those shifts, he gets back on the bus and does his afternoon drop-off for LRHS. From there, he drives over to Elkridge Landing Middle School, where he picks up and drops off another set of students. He repeats that process two more times – first at Rockburn Elementary School and then at Elkridge Elementary School – before calling it a day.

ELKRIDGE, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO