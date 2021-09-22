CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lack Of Bus Drivers Doesn't Stop A Boston Class From Taking A School Trip

 6 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with another sign of the shortage of school bus drivers. A solution to that problem drew attention in Boston. Teacher Jim Mayers says a charter bus canceled before an 11th grade field trip. Students rode a replacement - a party bus complete with neon lights and a stripper pole. Mayers says this highlights a real problem. Drivers are so scarce in Massachusetts that the governor has called out the National Guard to drive some vehicles. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

