Texas State

Watch experts in climate, energy and environmental justice discuss extreme weather at The Texas Tribune Festival

KSAT 12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Watch a Texas Tribune Festival conversation featuring Robert Bullard, a distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University; Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist for The Nature Conservancy; and Michael Webber, the Josey Centennial professor in energy resources and a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

Society
