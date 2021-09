Robert B. Farmer, 90, of Worthington, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, the anniversary date of being wounded in combat. Visitation for Robert was held from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday.