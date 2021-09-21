The Big Leap: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Say it ain’t so. The season 13 reunion for Real Housewives of New York is officially canceled, a spokesperson for Bravo confirmed on Friday, September 17. “Due to scheduling challenges around taping the reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City in a timely manner, Bravo confirmed there will not be a reunion for this season,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement to Us Weekly. “It’s disappointing to not be able to bring the cast back together, but we are happy to have ended on such a high note with the finale, and are now shifting our focus to next season.”

