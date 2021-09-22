CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘A warm hand that helps them to navigate’: NC call center helping transitioning Afghan allies

By Jamal Goss
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – As Afghan allies make their way to America and others begin the process of settling in the U.S., veterans like Alaya Shank are waiting to help them. She’s a caseworker with The Independence Fund in Charlotte, providing helpful resources to veterans and their families. The Independence Fund and Loyal Source launched an Independence Line aimed at helping Afghan allies who helped U.S soldiers in Afghanistan.

