The Neighborhood: Season Five? Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Following tonight’s big finale on NBC, can you expect an America’s Got Talent season 17 renewal? Has it happened already?. There are a few different things we should get into within this piece, but we’ll start with the competition’s long-term status. As of right now, the network has not confirmed or denied anything when it comes to whether or not you’ll get more episodes … but it feels like a foregone conclusion. There’s already talk about casting and with that, a season 17 is all but guaranteed. Remember also that NBC is committed to this franchise to the point that they keep ordering spin-offs; there is another show in AGT: Extreme coming to the network in the new year.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO