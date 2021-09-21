CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Neighborhood: Season Five? Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

tvseriesfinale.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiring on the CBS television network, A family comedy series, The Neighborhood TV show stars Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs. This sitcom begins when a very friendly guy and his family — professional conflict negotiator Dave Johnson (Greenfield), school principal Gemma (Behrs), and their young son, Grover (Greenspan) — move to a community in Los Angeles that’s quite different from their Michigan small town. Their opinionated next-door neighbor is Calvin Butler (Cedric the Entertainer), a family man who’s wary of the newcomers. However, Calvin’s family feels very differently about the newcomers. His gracious wife, Tina (Arnold), rolls out the welcome wagon while sons Marty (Spears) and Malcolm (McKinney) think the Johnsons will be good for their family and the community. Despite their differences, the Johnsons and Butlers find a way to become true neighbors and maybe even friends.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 1

Related
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Reveals Unexpected Choice for Season 26's Lead

There's a new Bachelor in town. Variety reported on Wednesday that Clayton Echard has been tapped to be the lead on the next season of The Bachelor. Even if you're a part of Bachelor Nation, Echard might be a bit unfamiliar to you. The reason? He is one of the contestants on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, which will premiere on Oct. 19.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Scott Caan to Star in CBS Crime Drama Topangaland From SEAL Team Creator

Scott Caan is saying aloha to CBS again: The Hawaii Five-0 veteran is set to star in a new CBS detective drama titled Topangaland, our sister site Deadline reports. The hour-long drama, currently in development at the Eye network, would star Caan as an ex-cop working for his famous dad’s detective agency and solving cases all around the greater Los Angeles area, “all while navigating a thorny relationship with his dad and the rest of his unconventional family,” per the official synopsis. (Before you ask, Scott’s real-life father James Caan is not expected to play his character’s dad.) Caan will also co-write...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
tvseriesfinale.com

Dateline NBC: Season 30 Ratings (2021-22)

For decades, Dateline NBC has been part of the peacock network’s primetime schedule, sometimes airing multiple times a week. How long will this NBC News series end up running? Could it possibly be cancelled soon or, is Dateline NBC essentially guaranteed to be renewed for year 31 and the 2022-23 season? Stay tuned.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Night Court: NBC Orders Sequel Series with Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette

It is time to return to Night Court. NBC has ordered a sequel series with John Larroquette returning as attorney Dan Fielding and Melissa Rauch taking on the judge duties as Harry Stone’s daughter. The original series aired for nine seasons on NBC between 1984 and 1992. Dan Rubin (who wrote the pilot), Melissa Rauch, and Winston Rauch will serve as executive producers. Larroquette will produce.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: First official Gary Cole photo

As you prepare for the NCIS season 19 premiere coming on CBS September 20, why not also prepare for Gary Cole’s arrival?. To date, the network has stayed relatively quiet about the veteran actor’s series-regular turn on the series, and that includes today; nonetheless, we can at least share the photo above, the first promotional image out there of Cole’s character Alden Park.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Behrs
Person
Max Greenfield
Person
Tichina Arnold
TVLine

The Neighborhood: New Showrunner Meg DeLoatch Wants to Go 'Deeper' With Season 4 of CBS Sitcom

Sitcom veteran Meg DeLoatch knew she’d have her work cut out for her when she signed on as showrunner of CBS’ The Neighborhood, replacing series creator Jim Reynolds. As it heads into Season 4, the Cedric the Entertainer-led comedy currently stands as TV’s No. 2-rated sitcom (trailing only CBS’ own Young Sheldon), so she didn’t want to change too much. (What’s that old saying? If it ain’t broke…?) But she also wanted to put her own stamp on it — and most importantly, dive deeper into the lives of the Butlers and the Johnsons than the series had done in its previous...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Outpost: Cancelled; No Season Four (or Five) for CW Fantasy Series

Talon’s fight is nearly over. The CW has cancelled The Outpost TV series so it won’t have a fourth season (or a fifth season, depending on your numbering preference). The series finale airs on October 7th. An adventure-fantasy drama series, The Outpost stars Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse, Anand...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

America’s Got Talent season 17: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following tonight’s big finale on NBC, can you expect an America’s Got Talent season 17 renewal? Has it happened already?. There are a few different things we should get into within this piece, but we’ll start with the competition’s long-term status. As of right now, the network has not confirmed or denied anything when it comes to whether or not you’ll get more episodes … but it feels like a foregone conclusion. There’s already talk about casting and with that, a season 17 is all but guaranteed. Remember also that NBC is committed to this franchise to the point that they keep ordering spin-offs; there is another show in AGT: Extreme coming to the network in the new year.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Network Tv#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Live Tv#Cbs Tv#Dvr#Telly
cartermatt.com

Miracle Workers season 4: Is it renewed, canceled over at TBS?

Following tonight’s finale, can you expect a Miracle Workers season 4 renewal? Or, is it possible that we’re at the end of the road? There are a couple of things worth talking about within this piece. Let’s start things off with this; unfortunately, there is no word at the moment...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

ABC’s ‘The Bachelor’ Names Jesse Palmer as Season 26 Host

ABC has found its host for The Bachelor. Jesse Palmer, a one-time Bachelor star himself, will become the new face the franchise when season 26 premieres. Production is set to start at the end of September, with the season expected to air in January 2022. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” says Palmer in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor...
NFL
digitalspy.com

HBO Max cancels LGBTQ+ TV series Generation after first season

HBO Max's groundbreaking LGBTQ+ series Generation has been cancelled after just one season on the network. The teen drama premiered earlier this year in March, and focused on a group of high school students in Orange County, California, as they try to explore their sexuality while living in a conservative community.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Welcome to Earth’ Trailer Takes Will Smith to the Ends of the World (TV News Roundup)

Disney Plus and National Geographic released the first official trailer for the six-part original series “Welcome to Earth,” starring Will Smith and streaming this December. The series follows Smith on an adventure around the world, guided by accredited travelers as he explores Earth’s greatest wonders as well as its most hidden secrets. “I’ve got a confession to make. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swum in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think that I might be missing something,” Smith says in the trailer. “I asked the best modern day explorers: take me to the ends of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

The Good Doctor: Season Five Ratings

It’s become more and more difficult to successfully launch new TV series so, as a result, networks like ABC have been keeping established shows on the air for longer runs. Will The Good Doctor stay on the air for many more seasons or, is it getting close to the end? Will The Good Doctor be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Chicago Med: Season Seven Ratings

We don’t have to worry about Chicago Med being cancelled right now since it’s already been renewed for season eight. Could that be the end of this NBC medical drama or, will it stay on the air for many more years? Stay tuned. Chicago Med stars Nick Gehlfuss, Oliver Platt,...
CHICAGO, IL
cartermatt.com

Celebrity Family Feud season 8: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following tonight’s finale on ABC, can you expect a Celebrity Family Feud season 8 renewal? Or, should you expect the series to be canceled?. Before we go any further within this article, let’s go ahead and hand down news on the current situation here — nothing is confirmed. The network has yet to hand down an order for more episodes, but they also have not swung the metaphorical axe as of yet. For now, there’s a reason to be hopeful over the future just based on the ratings alone: This show generates solid numbers week in and week out, and it honestly doesn’t matter all that much who the celebrities are who are turning up. Steve Harvey is a great anchor and he’s enough of a household name that people will watch mostly for his presence.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy