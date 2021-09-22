ERSOY: A simple way to improve our body’s own defense
I wrote in many of my previous articles about how we can improve our immune system by combining healthy eating, mindful practice, supplements and exercise. Even though we all know what we need to do, sometimes applying our knowledge can be difficult. If we want to see long-term results, then we need to consume a diet mostly consisting of whole foods, and we also need to be getting regular exercise. Understanding and knowing this is a great start, however, we need consistency and dedication to get there.www.thegardenisland.com
