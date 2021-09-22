ERSOY: A simple way to improve our body’s own defense

The brain is an incredibly complex machine that is, ironically, beyond our full understanding. So are many diseases of the brain, like dementia, an umbrella term for several neurological diseases that include Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Dementia is mysterious, progressive and currently has no cure. But research has begun to shed light on how the risk of developing dementia may be reduced, via some easy lifestyle changes that can make you healthier and happier at any age. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

