The Washington Football Team heads into Week 3 with the 24th ranked defense in yards per game. 24th in yards for a team many touted as one of the better units in the NFL; some even called Washington’s defense elite. So, I speak for everyone reading this, saying that nobody saw this poor start coming. The most perplexing aspect of the defense’s regression is that Washington only lost two players from the year before in cornerback Ronald Darby and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis. Furthermore, on paper, Washington got better by adding to their linebacker corp and secondary with rookie Jamin Davis, veterans William Jackson III and Bobby McCain.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO