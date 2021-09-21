CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

9-1-1: Season Six? Has the FOX Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

tvseriesfinale.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiring on the FOX television network, 9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman, Corinne Massiah, and Marcanthonee Jon Reis. A scripted drama that’s been inspired by real-life experiences, this show centers on the police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking, and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Reveals Unexpected Choice for Season 26's Lead

There's a new Bachelor in town. Variety reported on Wednesday that Clayton Echard has been tapped to be the lead on the next season of The Bachelor. Even if you're a part of Bachelor Nation, Echard might be a bit unfamiliar to you. The reason? He is one of the contestants on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, which will premiere on Oct. 19.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Tyra Banks Returns as ‘DWTS’ Host — How Did She Do in the Premiere? (POLL)

Dancing with the Stars returned for its 30th season on Monday night, and so to did the show’s host, Tyra Banks. Opinion is still split on the former America’s Top Model star, who replaced long-running DWTS hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews last July, much to the upset of many viewers. Banks came under criticism last season for her scene-stealing costume changes, talking over the judges, and flubbing her lines.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Guzman
Person
Peter Krause
Person
Kenneth Choi
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Aisha Hinds
Person
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Person
Oliver Stark
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: SVU season 23 premiere spoilers: Fin, Kat in danger

NBC made us wait a long time, but we’ve finally got full details on the upcoming two-hour Law & Order: SVU season 23 premiere! There’s a lot that the show is going to unpack here, whether it be a difficult case to shifting sands within the Special Victims Unit and beyond.
TV SERIES
womansday.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Overjoyed for Tom Bergeron’s "Great News"

Tom Bergeron is teasing more details about his highly anticipated return to TV. Since his unexpected departure from Dancing With the Stars last summer, folks have been asking nonstop when the former longtime ABC host will be back on the small screen. After months of wondering, Tom is slowly revealing information here and there about his next project, which seems to involve an appearance on a new sitcom at NBC. But when he opened up to Full House star Bob Saget on the podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You, Tom also seemingly gushed about another project in the works.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Night Court' Revival With 'Big Bang Theory' Star Gets Big Thumbs up at NBC

The Night Court revival starring original series actor John Larroquette and The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch just got some great news. On Friday, NBC gave the show a series order, reports Deadline. This means that at least a few episodes will be produced, and possibly more depending on the show's success. Rauch serves as an executive producer with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt executive producer Dan Rubin.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Live Tv#Fox#Television Network#Dvr#Fox Tv#Telly#Fbi#Nbc#Cbs
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Season Five Viewer Votes

Will these heroes catch a break in the fifth season of the 9-1-1 TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like 9-1-1 is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of 9-1-1 here.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1’ Season 5, Episode 2: Full Recap

Season 5, Episode 2 of FOX’s 9-1-1 just graced all of our television screens and we were not disappointed. Somehow, someway, the heart-stopping TV series always leaves us wanting more. The fan-favorite show follows the lives of first responders in the city of Los Angeles. That group contains the likes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvseriesfinale.com

Dateline NBC: Season 30 Ratings (2021-22)

For decades, Dateline NBC has been part of the peacock network’s primetime schedule, sometimes airing multiple times a week. How long will this NBC News series end up running? Could it possibly be cancelled soon or, is Dateline NBC essentially guaranteed to be renewed for year 31 and the 2022-23 season? Stay tuned.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Scott Caan to Star in CBS Crime Drama Topangaland From SEAL Team Creator

Scott Caan is saying aloha to CBS again: The Hawaii Five-0 veteran is set to star in a new CBS detective drama titled Topangaland, our sister site Deadline reports. The hour-long drama, currently in development at the Eye network, would star Caan as an ex-cop working for his famous dad’s detective agency and solving cases all around the greater Los Angeles area, “all while navigating a thorny relationship with his dad and the rest of his unconventional family,” per the official synopsis. (Before you ask, Scott’s real-life father James Caan is not expected to play his character’s dad.) Caan will also co-write...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FanSided

Chicago Med spoilers: Brian Tee to miss multiple episodes of season 7

When Chicago Med kicked off its seventh season last Wednesday night, there was one glaring absence from the episode: Brian Tee‘s Dr. Ethan Choi. While we anticipated the season 7 premiere would be without Yaya DaCosta and were pleasantly surprised to see Torrey DeVitto return for one final goodbye, there had been no indication that Tee would also be MIA in the opening hour of the season. However, that was indeed the case as the episode came and went without any appearance from Dr. Choi.
TV SERIES
startattle.com

9-1-1 (Season 5 Episode 1) “Panic”, trailer, release date

[Image credit: 9-1-1] A series of ransomware threats leads to an over abundance of emergencies for the 118. Athena must revisits her traumatic attack of the realtor rapist as the case goes to trial, Eddie suffers a health scare, Maddies postpartum depression worsens. Startattle.com – 9-1-1 | Fox. Network: Fox.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: First official Gary Cole photo

As you prepare for the NCIS season 19 premiere coming on CBS September 20, why not also prepare for Gary Cole’s arrival?. To date, the network has stayed relatively quiet about the veteran actor’s series-regular turn on the series, and that includes today; nonetheless, we can at least share the photo above, the first promotional image out there of Cole’s character Alden Park.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Inside Line: Scoop on #OneChicago, Animal Kingdom, All American, Rookie, Sanditon, NCIS: Hawai'i and More

How quickly is Chicago Fire heading for a wedding? Might college sack some All American romances? Which Sanditon duo will sit out Season 2? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Any chance an old character will make a guest appearance in Chicago Fire Season 10? For the 200th episode, or as guests at the Stellaride wedding? –Shiran Given that it’s a big, milestone season, showrunner Derek Haas promises “some callbacks that stretch all the way back to the early seasons. It’s going to be a special season, for sure, and one...
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

HBO Max Cancels 'genera+ion' After Only 1 Season

Sad news for all of the fans of genera+ion on HBO Max…. THR confirms that the LGBTQ+ dramedy has been canceled after only one season on the streaming service. The series starred Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Chase Sui Wonders, Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton, and followed a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy