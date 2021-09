Buffalo is known for its historic buildings and beautiful architecture. One of the things I love about living here is seeing all of the mansions in Buffalo, and what some of them have been transformed into. All of the properties have some interesting facts about them, of course, some of the facts are well known and some of them are actually selling points now for those that use them as wedding venues and even hotels. Most of the mansions are downtown Buffalo, although there are some in other areas of the city that are not used as much as the more popular ones that we hear a lot about. There are also some facts about many of the properties here that many people may not have known about, as a DJ, I have had the pleasure of playing for events at these mansions.

