CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Analysis: JPMorgan's 2021 deal spree aims to fill the few holes left in its global operations

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kpg0x_0c4DAwuT00
JPMorgan Chase & Co's international headquarters on Park Avenue in New York July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has been on a boutique-business buying spree this year, acquiring or investing in around 30 companies since the start of 2021.

In September alone, the bank took a close-to 75% stake in Volkswagen's paymentsbusiness, bought the media company that owns Zagat and on Tuesday bought a college financial planning platform used by more than 5 million students in the United States. read more

Those three transactions illustrate the contours of JPMorgan's dealmaking strategy, analysts and bank executives said: the largest U.S. bank is filling the few holes left in its offerings, without facing regulatory hurdles that would almost surely accompany larger transactions.

"These are acquisitions that are bite-sized and span a full range from payments to big data, have applications for AI and (provide) premium customer experiences," said Wells Fargo bank analyst Mike Mayo.

"It's another reason Goliath is winning," he added. "They can go ahead and pick off forward-looking, niche fintech firms and scale them across their global franchise."

While most deals and their terms are not public information, Reuters estimates JPMorgan has bought and invested in around 30 companies in 2021, according to data from Refinitiv, Dealogic and media reports.

The average size of the deals the bank has done this year are smaller than at almost any point in the past decade, Dealogic found, counting only deals where the value was disclosed. Average deal size last year was smaller.

Only in 2012 did JPMorgan do more deals, according to Dealogic. The bank made 34 investments and acquisitions that year, again counting only those deals with disclosed values.

"The benefit of our franchise is our scale," said Leslie Wims Morris, who heads corporate development for Chase. "It's less about deal size than it is about strategic impact: what capabilities do we need, and what experiences do we want to deliver?"

DEALS APLENTY

JPMorgan is not alone in its pursuits lately. Rivals have also been buying companies or stakes in companies that thrive on algorithms, apps, data and a specific appeal to desirable customers in markets where they do not have a foothold.

For instance, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) last week purchased home-improvement lender GreenSky for $2.2 billion, and on Tuesday Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and Mastercard Inc (MA.N) participated in a $60 million funding round for Bilt Rewards, a credit-card loyalty startup that targets renters.

Although some of the deals are sizable enough to warrant announcing the purchase price, they are generally smaller and less meaningful than the mega-bank mergers that happened in the 1990s and 2000s.

U.S. regulators have been loath to approve transactions that help the biggest financial firms get bigger. That is especially true under the Biden administration, which has a stated policy of cracking down on anticompetitive practices and whose Justice Department effectively quashed a merger between two large insurance brokers in July.

There is also an issue of profitability relative to size. The larger U.S. banks become, the more capital they must hold against certain assets. Because JPMorgan is so large, it makes sense to target companies that provide services for fees or can offer data about customer preferences, said Odeon Capital Group analyst Richard Bove.

"JPMorgan does not want to grow its balance sheet, but it does want to grow its profits," he said.

That dynamic, combined with JPMorgan's saturation across the United States, explains its 75% stake in Volkswagen Payments SA; its acquisition of UK digital wealth manager Nutmeg; and a 40% stake in C6 Bank, a popular digital lender in Brazil, he said.

Investing internationally also gives JPMorgan an edge over domestic competitors like Citigroup Inc (C.N), which has exited large chunks of its global consumer operations, analysts said.

JPMorgan is considering large deals too, but some of the transactions this year simply came together faster, said Ben Hesse, head of the bank's strategy & business development for asset & wealth management unit.

His division oversaw recent purchases of ESG-focused fintech startup OpenInvest, forest manager and timberlands investor Campbell Global LLC and a minority stake in Kraft Analytics Group, the sports-focused data analytics firm.

"Just because we haven't announced anything large doesn't mean we haven't looked at it," Hesse told Reuters. "It's just that the bar for these things is very, very high."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Insurance Brokers#Chase Co#Zagat#Goliath#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Greensky#Wells Fargo Co#Wfc N#Mastercard Inc#Bilt Rewards#Justice Department#Odeon Capital Group#Volkswagen Payments Sa#Nutmeg#C6 Bank#Citigroup Inc Lrb C N#Esg#Fintech
Reuters

The era of jumbo Gulf bond deals is probably over -JPMorgan

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Gulf governments continue to issue debt in high volumes, but deficit cuts and improved liquidity have reduced the urgency to raise money through so-called “jumbo bonds”, a senior JPMorgan banker has said. In 2016 Saudi Arabia issued $17.5 billion bonds, which marked the beginning of...
ECONOMY
wealthmanagement.com

Citizens Financial CEO Hunts for Wealth Business Amid Deal Spree

(Bloomberg) -- Citizens Financial Group Inc. has been on a buying spree, but Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun is still chasing one spot: wealth. “People know that we have an interest in growing there, but that space is heavily sought after by players who can pay up, like PE firms,” Van Saun said in an interview Tuesday. “We’ve come close on a couple additional transactions, but we’re holding our discipline on what we’re willing to pay.”
BUSINESS
Register Citizen

Liberty Global Sells Polish Operations to Play in $1.8 Billion Deal - Global Bulletin

John Malone’s multinational telco Liberty Global — owners of “Fleabag” and “1917” producer All3Media and joint owners with Telefonica of the merged Virgin Media and O2 – has reached an agreement sell its Polish operations to the iliad group’s Polish mobile subsidiary Play. Liberty Global has agreed to sell UPC...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Country
Brazil
actionnewsnow.com

JPMorgan offers Chase accounts to UK consumers in first global move

JPMorgan has launched a new digital retail bank in the United Kingdom under its Chase brand, marking its first push into consumer banking outside North America. America's biggest bank will be competing in a crowded market dominated by players including Lloyds Bank, HSBC, NatWest and Barclays, as well as newer entrants such as Monzo, an app-based bank, and Goldman Sachs, which began offering savings accounts to Brits in 2018 via its Marcus brand.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Warburg Pincus Taps SAP Executive to Advise on Tech Deal Spree

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. investment firm Warburg Pincus has appointed SAP executive Brian Duffy as a senior adviser in its technology team as it bets on the digital transformation of its portfolio companies while also scouting for new tech targets. The U.S. firm, known as a "growth investor" as it...
SOFTWARE
Dallas Weekly

Dallas is one of the key Global Technology Centers for JPMorgan Chase

Technology, especially in consumer facing businesses like banking, is changing quickly to meet customer demands and market trends. That’s why our firm has more than 3,000 technologists working locally, including software engineers and developers specializing in critical areas like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data analytics, digital, cloud and general engineering capabilities.
DALLAS, TX
Des Moines Business Record

Principal Global Investors fills new operations and global platforms role

Has joined its global asset management business, Principal Global Investors, as executive director of global operations and platforms experience. In this newly created role, Wenig will be a key contributor to advancing the firm’s strategic initiatives and growing global platforms in partnership with the distribution and investment teams for Principal Global Investors, Des Moines-based Principal said in a release. Wenig comes to Principal Global Investors from Neuberger Berman LLC, a New York City-based asset management firm, where she gained a reputation for developing and driving global operating models and planning and executing against complex business strategies. She will be based in Principal’s New York office.
DES MOINES, IA
Deadline

Leonardo DiCaprio-Backed Electric Automaker Polestar Valued At $20 Billion In SPAC Deal

Polestar, the electric vehicle company backed by Volvo of Sweden and Leonardo DiCaprio was valued at $20 billion in a SPAC deal that will take it public. The company, founded in 2017 by Volvo Cars and Chinese automotice group Zhejiang Geely Holding, has two cars, Polestar 1 and Polestar 2, currently on roads in Europe, North America and Asia and plans to launch three new models by 2024. Existing investors include Volvo Car Group, Geely and actor and activist DiCaprio. The company Monday announced plans to merger with a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, Gores Guggenheim, formed by the Gores Group...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Filling a 'Patrick-Shaped Hole': Sarch on His Unusual Start at Hogan Lovells

Partner hires don’t come much bigger. Certainly not at Hogan Lovells. So London corporate heavyweight Patrick Sarch’s move across from White & Case earlier this year was a landmark moment for the firm. Having started his career at Clifford Chance, and soon securing his spot as a well-regarded corporate partner,...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Breaking down Amazon’s pandemic hiring spree

Retailer after retailer has gone on a hiring spree this year. But, is it just us, or does it feel like Amazon makes a new push every other week?. Last Tuesday, the e-comm giant said it will add 125,000 warehouse and transportation workers, including delivery, across the US (at an average starting wage of $18/per hour). That’s in addition to hiring 40,000+ new corporate roles.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Morgan Stanley exec says Bitcoin is the ‘Kenny from South Park’ of money

Morgan Stanley's Dennis Lynch shared a light-hearted analogy during a discussion at Morningstar’s yearly investment conference today, claiming that Bitcoin’s insatiable ability to defy the odds and rise from both technical and fundamental adversity portrays that of the South Park cartoon character Kenny. The 24-series show has garnered a global...
STOCKS
bioworld.com

Boston Scientific buying Devoro Medical for $269M, continuing its acquisition spree

Boston Scientific Corp. grabbed the remaining shares of Devoro Medical Inc. and its Wolf thrombectomy platform in a transaction valued at $269 million. Freemont, Calif.-based Devoro stands to gain an additional $67 million if the company achieves undisclosed clinical and regulatory milestones. Boston Scientific began investing in Devoro in 2019 and currently holds 16% of Devoro. The deal, the Marlborough, Mass.-based company’s fourth major transaction since the start of the second quarter, is expected to close by the end of the year. It follows the acquisitions of Preventice Solutions Inc., of Rochester, Minn., for $1.225 billion in April, which added to the company’s cardiac wearables, and Menlo Park, Calif.-based Farapulse Inc. for $295 million in June, to build out its cardiac ablation position. Boston Scientific purchased Yokneam, Israel-based Lumenis Ltd. for $1.07 billion, in a transaction that just closed three weeks ago.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Despite DTC Push, Wholesale Might Be More Profitable in the Long Run, Analysts Say

Brands are leaning into their direct-to-consumer businesses. But a new report suggests that doing so might limit profitability in the long run. According a new report from BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel, DTC channels can offer retailers lower profit margins than wholesale channels before taxes and interest. The report points out a possible downside to the current retail industry trend of brands like Nike, Adidas and Crocs nixing partnerships with different wholesalers to focus on key accounts and direct-to-consumer channels. Siegel observed an inverse relationship between DTC penetration and reported revenues in the retail companies surveyed in the report over the...
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

190K+
Followers
213K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy