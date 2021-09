“The short story has the depth of a novel, the breadth of a poem, and as you come to the last few paragraphs, the experience of surprise.”. It’s taken a long reading life for me to cozy up to short stories. Novels were my first love, and remain the mainstay of my reading life. Settling into a big, chunky book and becoming immersed in another world is both comfort and joy for me. But lately, I’ve discovered the purity, power and earth-shaking effect of reading a finely written short story. Stumbling upon these gems has been a revelation in reading for me. And I want to share that experience.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 HOURS AGO