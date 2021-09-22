Philadelphia PD Need Help Identifying Shooting Suspect

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three adults and a juvenile on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on September 16 at approximately 7:24 p.m. members of the city’s Safe Streets Task Force were in the 800 block of West 7th Street, Wilmington when they attempted to make contact with a large group of individuals. Several subjects fled on foot including 21-year-old Nakeem Bailey and 20-year-old Jermaine Washington-Loper, both of Newark, who fled into a residence into the block. Both Bailey and Washington-Loper were quickly taken into custody without incident. With the assistance of the Street Crimes Unit and through further investigation, police recovered four 9mm firearms. Three of the firearms were reported stolen. Police also recovered 16.5 grams of cocaine, .14 grams of heroin, 84 grams of marijuana, and $669 in currency. In connection with the investigation, police also took 28-year-old Brilena Hardwick and a 16-year-old male juvenile into custody without incident.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 HOUR AGO