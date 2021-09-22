Philadelphia PD Need Help Identifying Shooting Suspect
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in the above still photo. Detectives state that on September 15, 2021, at 3:07 pm, the victim, a 17-year-old male, was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown black male when he left school at 1500 Wallace St. During the incident the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the victim but was not hit by the gunfire. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.www.mychesco.com
Comments / 3