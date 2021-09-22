CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia PD Need Help Identifying Shooting Suspect

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in the above still photo. Detectives state that on September 15, 2021, at 3:07 pm, the victim, a 17-year-old male, was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown black male when he left school at 1500 Wallace St. During the incident the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the victim but was not hit by the gunfire. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Philly DA Announces Convictions in Cases Involving Impersonating Police Officer, Heroin Distribution, Illegal Firearm

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner announced recent convictions in two cases successfully prosecuted by the District Attorney’s Office Major Trials Unit: One case involving a defendant found guilty of assaulting two individuals while impersonating a police officer, and the other involving a drug distribution operation that law enforcement discovered while attempting to apprehend an escaped prisoner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Three Adults and a Juvenile Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three adults and a juvenile on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on September 16 at approximately 7:24 p.m. members of the city’s Safe Streets Task Force were in the 800 block of West 7th Street, Wilmington when they attempted to make contact with a large group of individuals. Several subjects fled on foot including 21-year-old Nakeem Bailey and 20-year-old Jermaine Washington-Loper, both of Newark, who fled into a residence into the block. Both Bailey and Washington-Loper were quickly taken into custody without incident. With the assistance of the Street Crimes Unit and through further investigation, police recovered four 9mm firearms. Three of the firearms were reported stolen. Police also recovered 16.5 grams of cocaine, .14 grams of heroin, 84 grams of marijuana, and $669 in currency. In connection with the investigation, police also took 28-year-old Brilena Hardwick and a 16-year-old male juvenile into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Authorities Searching for Bathroom Assault Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia police are turning to the public for help in their search for a suspect accused of assault at Citizen’s Bank Park. Detectives state that on August 20, 2021 at approximately 10:20 PM, while attending the Greenday Concert at Citizen’s Bank Park, the victim got into an argument with the suspect. Moments later, while inside of the bathroom, the suspect attacked the victim, striking the victim several times causing facial injuries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Caught on Video: Philly Police Investigate Robbery of Amera Gas Station

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police continue to search for a suspect of a robbery at an Amera Gas Station at knifepoint in August. Authorities state that on August 6, 2021 at approximately 1:30 PM, the suspect was captured on surveillance video in the 1800 block of South Columbus Boulevard. The suspect entered the Amera Gas Station, approached the employee and demanded the money at knife point. The suspect then fled and was last seen south on the 1800 block of South Columbus Boulevard.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Philly DA Krasner on Philadelphia’s Ongoing Gun Violence Crisis

PHILADELPHIA, PA — District Attorney Larry Krasner on Sunday issued the following statement on continuing fatal and non-fatal gun violence:. “We should all be outraged that senseless, preventable violence continues to claim and break lives here in Philadelphia and in communities across the country that are also experiencing alarming increases in gun violence. We have seen cycles of increased homicides before, and we have more research and data than ever on which to formulate solutions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Man Arrested for Gun, Drug Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on September 16 at approximately 6:20 p.m. members of the city’s Street Crimes Unit conducted a vehicle stop in the 2400 block of North Madison Street. Police made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Kenneth Griffin. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun and 41.75 grams of marijuana. Police took Griffin into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Nike
MyChesCo

Felony Warrant Issued for West Chester Burglary Suspect

WEST CHESTER, PA — A local man is being sought by police in connection with a burglary that occurred earlier this month. The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department states that on September 12, 2021 Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Chester Pike for a disturbance. As a result of the investigation a felony warrant was issued for Maverick Wall.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

PennDOT Data Shows Pennsylvania Roundabouts Reducing Fatalities, Injuries, And Crashes

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reports that fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased overall at 26 roundabouts at 23 locations in the time since they were built, according to department data. “The modern roundabout is simply safer than the traditional intersection,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Though...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Several Highways Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements in Philadelphia, Chester, Bucks Counties

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Cobbs Creek Parkway is among several state highways where motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures in Philadelphia, Chester, and Bucks counties on Monday, September 27, through Friday, October 1, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for delineator installation and line striping under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Several State Highways Restricted Overnight for Safety Project

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Overnight lane closures are scheduled on several state highways in Bucks, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties on Sunday, September 26, through Friday, October 1, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for raised pavement marker installation under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy