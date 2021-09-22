LETTER: Church cares for the community

As a former pastor, and as a current Hubbard County Republican, I couldn’t disagree more with the recent “Don’t politicize in church settings” letter writer. In my two decades of pastoring, I saw churches host garage sales, Tupperware parties, birthday parties, bake sales, PTA meetings, Boy and Girl Scout meetings and many more. Why would Churches host these? Because God calls churches to serve their communities and to meet practical needs in their society.