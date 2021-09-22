CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard County, MN

LETTER: Church cares for the community

By Editorials
Park Rapids Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a former pastor, and as a current Hubbard County Republican, I couldn’t disagree more with the recent “Don’t politicize in church settings” letter writer. In my two decades of pastoring, I saw churches host garage sales, Tupperware parties, birthday parties, bake sales, PTA meetings, Boy and Girl Scout meetings and many more. Why would Churches host these? Because God calls churches to serve their communities and to meet practical needs in their society.

