NEW ORLEANS - The Saints will finally return to the Superdome more than a month after Hurricane Ida forced the team out of New Orleans. Coach Sean Payton said the team will be back in their home stadium after finishing back-to-back away games over the next two weeks. That would put the Saint back in the dome on Oct. 3 for the team's week four match-up against the New York Giants.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO