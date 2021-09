September 13, 2021 - U.S. News and World Report released its latest higher education rankings on Monday, and the University of South Florida is once again America’s fastest-rising university. Over the past 10 years, USF has risen 48 spots in the publication’s ranking of public universities, climbing from No. 94 to No. 46 over the last decade. USF has gained 67 spots among all universities, private or public, going from No. 170 to No. 103 in the overall rankings. No other university in the country has risen so far so quickly, and this marks the third year in a row that USF is ranked in the top 50 among public universities.

COLLEGES ・ 15 DAYS AGO