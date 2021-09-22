CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dear Dietician: Focus on fiber, not whole grains

 6 days ago

I am confused about whole grains. Some information tells me to eat lots of whole grains, but others say fiber is important in a healthy diet. Which is it?. You ask a good question. I recently bought a loaf of bread that advertised “20 grams of whole grains per serving” and “a good source of fiber.” What does this mean? According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a whole grain must contain all the components of a grain kernel: the bran, germ, and endosperm.

