The West Delaware girls used season personal records and season-best times to take second place in the 2A/3A division at the Starmont Invitational, Sept. 14. Josie McMahon led the Hawks with her time of 22:54, good for 28th. Faith Rich was next, finishing 33rd in 23:17, ahead of Noelle Bardgett, 34th in 23:19. Next came Makayla Gasper 38th (23:30), Emily Prier 39th (23:34), Grace Millenkamp 41st (23:37) and Abby Kass 43rd (24:02).