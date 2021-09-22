CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harney County, OR

Youth in foster care need your help

btimesherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rural Alliance for Diversity (RAD) is hosting an informational event on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. to address the critical shortage of foster care providers in Harney County. The foster care system is meant to provide safe and healthy homes for children and youth, but our local child welfare services currently have to rely on counties as far away as the Portland Metro area to find homes for all youth in need. These remote placements can break any positive social connections children have within their communities and exacerbate the trauma of foster care.

btimesherald.com

