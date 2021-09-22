It’s Time to Start Thinking Seriously About Vaxart

This doesn't happen often, and I think it's just boredom, but when it does, I usually have fruit or drink some water but this doesn't always make the thoughts go away. Reason why I'm posting this is because it happens as soon as I stop. If I don't work, practice my music, work out or something else, I start planning my next meal and the thought of food just starts gnawing at my brain. I have to cook everything from scratch, due to allergies, and I used to use cupcakes as my coping food (125g of butter, self raising flour, caster sugar, + a dash of soya milk and vanilla extract.) But my guilt would set in about half way through the making process. Idk if the compultion is to MAKE food or to EAT food but the problem is that I can't rest without thinking about food and it drives me insane. I want to fix this. Any ideas?

LIFESTYLE ・ 18 HOURS AGO