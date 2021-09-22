It’s Time to Start Thinking Seriously About Vaxart
By Josh Enomoto
InvestorPlace
6 days ago
If the history books 100 years from now were to look back on the novel coronavirus pandemic, they might view the vaccination struggles as mighty perplexing. Even though one of the crown achievements of the Trump administration was to deliver Covid-19 vaccines in record time, many aggressively rejected them. However, Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) may be a shining light, particularly if recent momentum in VXRT stock is anything to go by.
Based in California, Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) is a biotech company known for making vaccines. But there’s an unusual, differentiating angle here: its vaccines are orally administered. This is certainly interesting, yet VXRT stock has still been drifting sideways for some time. Vaxart did apparently garner attention from the short-squeeze crowd earlier...
Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
The COVID-19 Pandemic changed a lot. One of the big changes is that people have started claiming that they care about preventable diseases. As a long-time personal trainer, I think that’s great. I am a big fan of people living healthier lifestyles.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla thinks it's "likely" that a variant could emerge that evades protection by the company's COVID-19 vaccine. Other scientific experts have expressed similar views. However, Bourla stated that Pfizer could quickly develop a new vaccine that could fight any new variants. On nearly every front, the COVID-19...
This year, you probably assumed there would be no more deadly diseases. But, unfortunately, that's not the case. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a deadly virus is rapidly spreading throughout several American states. Sadly, Oklahoma is one of them. Quoting a statement:
Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments.The White House said Biden, 78, would deliver remarks and receive the additional dose at 1 p.m. Monday. Biden got his first shot on Dec. 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on Jan. 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden It was not immediately clear whether the first lady would also receive the booster dose on Monday.Speaking on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer booster, Biden told reporters, “I’ll be getting my booster shot. It’s hard to acknowledge I’m over 65, but I’ll be getting my booster shot. ”Vice President Kamala Harris 56, received the Moderna vaccine, for which federal regulators have not yet authorized boosters — but they are expected to in the coming weeks.
Natural disasters, tropical diseases, and other climate-related crises have prompted public health officials in Texas (and several other states) to issue a warning. After all, climate change has the unprecedented potential to make several regions of the United States uninhabitable.
This doesn't happen often, and I think it's just boredom, but when it does, I usually have fruit or drink some water but this doesn't always make the thoughts go away. Reason why I'm posting this is because it happens as soon as I stop. If I don't work, practice my music, work out or something else, I start planning my next meal and the thought of food just starts gnawing at my brain. I have to cook everything from scratch, due to allergies, and I used to use cupcakes as my coping food (125g of butter, self raising flour, caster sugar, + a dash of soya milk and vanilla extract.) But my guilt would set in about half way through the making process. Idk if the compultion is to MAKE food or to EAT food but the problem is that I can't rest without thinking about food and it drives me insane. I want to fix this. Any ideas?
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is a prime example of a biotech company that’s seen its stock performance tied to a Covid-19 vaccine. NVAX stock was worth around $4 at the end of 2019. However, when the company announced it would be developing a vaccine in 2020, investors piled in. At the height...
DENVER (CBS4) – There is still confusing information for those who are eligible and trying to get a Pfizer booster vaccine. CBS4’s Rick Sallinger fits the bill to be able to get one and here’s what he encountered.
Ready, set, go…well maybe. Gov. Jared Polis and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said those over 65 or with weakened immune systems can get a third Pfizer dose. So it’s my turn right?
Back in February I received my second dose.
(Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
“The moment so many have been waiting for,” I said as the...
On the same day that President Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell received their booster shots to protect themselves against COVID-19, Governor Andy Beshear set aside some time during his briefing Monday to address federal regulators' latest guidance.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has come a long way since the beginning of 2020 when NVAX stock was trading just below $4. Today, shares sit 5,690% higher at just over $231. It’s been an incredible run, yet it may be far from over. The next few quarters are likely to be exciting...
Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) came out of the gates strong. TTCF stock quickly doubled after it started trading. However, the frozen foods purveyor has seen its stock catch a chill this year. TTCF stock fell significantly following its most recent earnings report, which fell short of revenue guidance and featured a...
Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV), a Medicare Advantage insurer in eight states in the U.S., is still producing huge losses. This was shown in its recent second-quarter results, which I discussed in my last article on Aug. 16. At the time I suggested that CLOV stock was overvalued and likely to fall. Since then it has declined from $8.49 to $7.97. But I still think it could fall further.
