Stocks

C3.ai Stock Is Still Too Pricey Despite Its Sharp Correction

By Muslim Farooque
InvestorPlace
 6 days ago

Shares of enterprise AI platform C3.ai (NYSE:AI) have cooled off considerably from their highs in February. Most recently, AI stock plunged after releasing subpar first-quarter results. Investors had high hopes for the company, but it has failed to deliver the kind of growth rates they were expecting. Though AI stock...

investorplace.com

