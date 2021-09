It’s hard to see it every day, but the vast majority of Hoosiers want the same things and share the same values. We want to earn a good paycheck and provide for our families in a rewarding job. We want to have access to affordable health care. We want to send our kids to good public schools with great educators. We want safe communities. We want everyone to belong, no matter the color of their skin, whom they love or the ZIP code they call home. We want the previous generation to retire with dignity through the help of Medicare and Social Security. And most importantly, we want to create a better future for the next generation.

