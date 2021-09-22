Anthony Martial 'is concerned he will be priced out of a £40m move away from Manchester United in January despite being told he can leave'... with cash-strapped Barcelona and Atletico Madrid monitoring the forward
Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is concerned he will be priced out of a move away in January despite being told he can leave, according to reports. Martial struggled to make an impact last season after falling out of form, scoring just seven goals in 36 games, and has largely featured off the bench this term.www.chatsports.com
