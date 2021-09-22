CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Anthony Martial 'is concerned he will be priced out of a £40m move away from Manchester United in January despite being told he can leave'... with cash-strapped Barcelona and Atletico Madrid monitoring the forward

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United striker Anthony Martial is concerned he will be priced out of a move away in January despite being told he can leave, according to reports. Martial struggled to make an impact last season after falling out of form, scoring just seven goals in 36 games, and has largely featured off the bench this term.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Gary Neville insists Cristiano Ronaldo is 'the greatest footballer that ever lived'... but Jamie Carragher tells Sky colleague he's 'got carried away' after his Manchester United return

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville dug into the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate on Monday, and unsurprisingly the duo disagreed in a fiery discussion. Ronaldo returned to Manchester United on Saturday in a blaze of glory, scoring twice in front of a rocking Old Trafford and charging back into the spotlight after failing on his Champions League promise at Juventus.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Man City 'Monitoring the Situation' of West Ham Star - Chelsea and Manchester United Also Interested With Latter Expected to Make Move

With City's clear need for a recognised number nine, it may be easy to forget that the club will be in the market for a defensive midfielder sometime in the near future. Despite Fernandinho still showcasing his brilliance at the age of 36, it looks likely it will be time for both parties to part ways at the end of the ongoing season. His one-year extension also merits his outstanding work off the field and his role as club captain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Martial
Daily Mail

Barcelona 'are eyeing up a loan swoop for Raheem Sterling in January with the Manchester City forward a priority target'... and he is 'keen on making the move for more first-team action'

Barcelona have made the loan signing of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling a priority in the winter transfer window, according to reports. Sterling has lost out on being an undisputed starter under Pep Guardiola and fallen out of favour in the side, forcing him to often settle for a place on the bench this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antoine Griezmann booed by Atletico Madrid fans in first home game since returning from Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann did not exactly receive a hero’s welcome in his first home game since returning to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona this summer.The France forward left Atletico for Barca in 2019 in a transfer worth around £108million, but he failed to hit the heights that he had in Madrid. After watching his old club win La Liga last season, he returned on a loan deal in the most recent transfer window.Atletico played out a 0-0 draw with Porto in their Champions League opener on Wednesday night, in Griezmann’s first game at the Wanda Metropolitano since rejoining his former side.As the...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

How will Barcelona shape up against Atletico and Real Madrid in 2021-22?

It will come as no shock that Barcelona no longer have the fear-inducing squad they did 10 years ago, but up until only a couple of years ago did we realise the situation was far worse than it seemed. In 2019, Barcelona were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool in the second-leg...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

'When they get the chance to cross get it in there – he'll score!': Rio Ferdinand insists Cristiano Ronaldo can punish Premier League sides' poor defending from crosses if Manchester United wingers can assist him

Rio Ferdinand has fired a warning to Premier League defenders – sharpen up at crosses or Cristiano Ronaldo will punish you. The Manchester United No 7 scored twice on his second debut at a roaring Old Trafford on Saturday, though both were scored with his feet. Ronaldo has plenty of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Atletico Madrid#Europe#The Premier League
Daily Mail

Barcelona star Sergi Roberto 'will sign a new contract at the club this week' despite being left in 'floods of tears' after he was booed by his own fans during 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich

Sergi Roberto will reportedly sign a new contract with Barcelona despite being jeered off the pitch during their 3-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. The homegrown utility player will be a free agent in the summer unless he signs a new contract with the club he joined 15 years ago.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'planning a drastic cull of SEVEN first-team stars in the January transfer window' with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'thinking of selling Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek to raise funds' amid 'interest in Declan Rice'

Manchester United are reportedly planning a drastic cull of their squad in the January transfer window, with seven players understood to be on the chopping block. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen on trimming his squad to raise transfer funds, with the club reportedly interested in making a move for West Ham's Declan Rice.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United 'set sights on Milan's Franck Kessie if Paul Pogba leaves on a free'... but face competition from Barcelona, PSG, Liverpool and Tottenham for midfield star

Paul Pogba has made one of the best starts to a season of his Manchester United career but the club are already preparing for a possible future without him and have identified AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as a potential replacement. Pogba has less than a year left on his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Manchester United 'planning a drastic cull of SEVEN first-team stars in the January transfer window' - with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'thinking of selling Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek to raise funds'

Manchester United are reportedly planning a drastic cull of their squad in the January transfer window, with seven players understood to be on the chopping block. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be keen on trimming his squad to raise transfer funds, with several first-team stars at risk of being sold.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'He cannot afford to just keep sitting on the bench': Donny van de Beek must LEAVE Manchester United to save his career, insists former Liverpool and Everton midfielder Don Hutchison

Former Liverpool and Everton midfielder Don Hutchison believes that Donny van de Beek should leave Manchester United in order to keep his career alive. The midfielder failed to make much of an impact in his debut season after joining from Ajax for £35m last summer. And things have not improved...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'was offered to Atletico Madrid by agent Jorge Mendes before he sealed his dream Manchester United return'... but the club 'turned down the sensational move due to fears over a fan backlash'

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a fairytale homecoming at Manchester United, but his return may have been in danger after he was reportedly offered to Atletico Madrid. Superstar Ronaldo has hit the ground running during his second spell with United, having scored four goals in three games and dazzled despite his advancing age.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Dean Henderson 'will ask for January loan move away from Manchester United' after he failed to take the No 1 spot from David De Gea amid struggle with effects of long Covid

Dean Henderson reportedly wants a January loan move away from Manchester United after Covid scuppered his chances of taking the gloves from David De Gea. The 24-year-old hasn't even made the bench for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer so far this season with the effects of long Covid ruining his chances of becoming United's No 1.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Barcelona register an interest in 'signing Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette in cut-price January transfer' but face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are interested in signing Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette in a cut-price deal during the January transfer window. Lacazette's five-year deal expires at the end of June 2022 and he could leave the Emirates for free should he opt to run down his contract. Therefore, Arsenal could be open to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy