Click here for the Wednesday Evening Forecast

yourerie
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe severe risk diminishes by 8PM. A few gusty storms will be possible early this evening then more of a steady but soaking rain evolves, as low pressure strengthens and slowly meanders west. It will remain breezy and turning much cooler by morning. The highest wind gusts will be near Lake Erie, with gusts occasionally to 40 mph. It will remain windy and cooler on Thursday, with highest chance of a shower early, then more breaks of sunshine returning in the afternoon. Sky gradually clears by Thursday night, however, there could be some new lake effect clouds developing by Friday morning. There could be a sprinkle early Friday before clearing out by afternoon. Yet another cold front approaches over the weekend. Expect showers to become widespread Saturday PM but clearing out by Sunday.

www.yourerie.com

