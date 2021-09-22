Storms could get strong as rounds of rain move through area Wednesday

scattered rain showers and thunderstorms Image by Pixabay

PITTSBURGH — Look for a break in the rain through the early afternoon, temperatures warm up to the upper 70s. This will help fuel a line of storms for late this afternoon. Scattered storms are possible a few could be severe. Main impacts from storms will be heavy rainfall that could cause localized flooding, damaging winds and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Rain showers expected to linger overnight and into the first part of Thursday.

Much cooler air will settle in behind this system, highs will be around 60 degrees Thursday. Clouds will continue to clear Thursday night with a very chilly temperatures expected overnight, lows will dip to the upper 40s.

Friday more sunshine back in the forecast with dry and comfortable conditions, cool highs in the mid 60s.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we continue to track storms for later today.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Cox Media Group