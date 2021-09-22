CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland: Court case on primacy of EU or Polish law adjourned

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s constitutional court announced another recess Wednesday in a key case over whether Polish or European Union law has primacy in the EU member country. The ruling of the Constitutional Tribunal, when it eventually comes, is expected to define Poland's future relationship with the 27-member bloc.

