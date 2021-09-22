Canned Soup: A cusper's sleepless observations of adulthood

With the prevalence of social media dominating the internet landscape, we have drastically experienced a collective increase in parasocial relationships with people online. Parasocial relationships occur when one person expends all the energy to create what they feel is a crucial bond between them and another person, while the one on the receiving end goes about their life not knowing the other exists. Whether it is through Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok, part of us believes that the content a certain person puts out into the world, like a vlog or an Instagram story, is actually done in dialogue with the audience, rather than as a crafted piece of entertainment. Because we experience these things isolated on our phones or computers, our brain can often trick us into believing they are forming one-on-one bonds with us, maybe to the point of thinking this person we truly do not know is our friend or perhaps even a potential romantic partner. YouTube, where a plethora of people have reached millions by speaking directly into the camera about their lives, probably best exemplifies how these one-sided relationships develop on the audience's side.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO