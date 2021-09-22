CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meme

Canned Soup: A cusper's sleepless observations of adulthood

By Connor Veenstra
Midland Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy current situation, I feel, can be illustrated by my bookshelf. The top shelf currently only has two pegs keeping it in the frame. Most of the time, it’s fine, but if you put too much weight on the back or front of the plank, it will tip and spill half the contents. So yeah, that’s currently my situation: a precarious balancing act that, if not handled correctly, occasionally turns into an avalanche of DVDs and Xbox 360 games.

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAX

Most Americans blame work stress for sleepless nights

Nearly half of Americans blame work stress on their inability to fall asleep at night. A new poll of 2,000 parents found 84% said the transition from remote to office work, or vice versa, disrupted their sleep schedule. Not only are people adjusting to returning to the office, but they’re also getting used to less sleep. Thirty-two percent believe they slept more when they were working from home. When the weekend rolls around and people get the chance to catch up on some ZZZ’s, 45% turn off their cell phone or put it on silent mode for uninterrupted slumber. A third said that not setting their alarm for the next morning ensures a quality night’s sleep, but 36% said they go so far as to lock their bedroom door for a rejuvenating night’s rest. While 37% of parents reported worrying about their children as being their top sleep deterrent, 36% are too burdened with an extra workload to get a good night’s sleep.
AMERICAS
arcamax.com

Pets Q&A: Readers offer suggestions for sleepless puppy

Recently, I answered a question about a new puppy that was having trouble sleeping in his bed without whining and barking through the night. I suggested some crate-training tips, but I’ve had lots of emails from across the country offering a few other ideas. Here's a collection of those tips,...
PETS
ADDitude

Study: ADHD Symptoms Fluctuate But Persist Into Adulthood

Most individuals with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD or ADD) experience fluctuating symptoms between childhood and adulthood, with 90% of adolescents continuing to experience residual symptoms into young adulthood.1 This finding, from a recent American Journal of Psychiatry study, challenges previous research that suggested around half of children with ADHD outgrow the disorder by adulthood.
MENTAL HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This herb may help you sleep well at night

In a recent study, researchers have shown that saffron can enhance the quality of sleep in adults who have been experiencing poor sleep. The research was conducted by a team at Murdoch University. The lead researcher is Dr. Adrian Lopresti. Poor sleep is a serious issue as poor sleep quality...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canned Soup#Sleepless#Cuspers#Diazepam#The Huron Daily Tribune
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ladders

Sleeping with your TV on is hurting your health — according to science

The debate over whether or not it’s okay to sleep with the TV on has existed since the invention of the television. Some people say that sleeping with the TV on can cause a lack of sleep, while others say that it can help you sleep better. The dominant picture is that of millions of people falling asleep to their favorite Netflix shows.
SCIENCE
Business Insider

Why you should sleep on your side, according to sleep experts

There's nothing more frustrating than going to bed for a good night's sleep only to wake the next morning feeling even more tired than you did before you turned in. Whether it's snoring, an over-active mind, or digestive issues, there can be many causes behind a restless night — but they could all be cured by changing just one thing, according to sleep experts: laying on your side.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Meme
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
North Coast Journal

The Soup Doctor

Fall is quietly approaching and chilly days are not too far away. It's the season to nourish our bodies, as my mom used to say. She would make special seasonal soups to prevent us from getting colds and to keep us healthy. She would spend hours in the kitchen making a pot of soup with fresh chicken bones or pork bones and Chinese herbs. The smell was always comforting and the taste was delicious.
RECIPES
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Students learn to transition into early adulthood

The transition from high school to college is a big one. You go from living in your parents’ house, following their rules and going to school seven hours per day, to living in a dorm with no parental supervision. All of a sudden you’re an adult. Everyone who’s made that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Kansas Reflector

Chasing rest in vain: the anatomy of sleepless nights

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Dana Wormald is the editor in chief of the New Hampshire Bulletin. There’s a lot to worry about these days — and nights. I’ll refrain from […] The post Chasing rest in vain: the anatomy of sleepless nights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Welcome to September’s Observer Food Monthly

Oh, the utter luxury of dining alone. A table all to oneself, with no one to demand your attention or interrupt your thoughts. Just you and, perhaps, a book. There are honestly few things I cherish more. I enjoy eating with others, of course. Who wouldn’t? But I also make...
RECIPES
Collider

'Sleepless in Seattle' and the Problem with Parasocial Relationships

With the prevalence of social media dominating the internet landscape, we have drastically experienced a collective increase in parasocial relationships with people online. Parasocial relationships occur when one person expends all the energy to create what they feel is a crucial bond between them and another person, while the one on the receiving end goes about their life not knowing the other exists. Whether it is through Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok, part of us believes that the content a certain person puts out into the world, like a vlog or an Instagram story, is actually done in dialogue with the audience, rather than as a crafted piece of entertainment. Because we experience these things isolated on our phones or computers, our brain can often trick us into believing they are forming one-on-one bonds with us, maybe to the point of thinking this person we truly do not know is our friend or perhaps even a potential romantic partner. YouTube, where a plethora of people have reached millions by speaking directly into the camera about their lives, probably best exemplifies how these one-sided relationships develop on the audience's side.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
newschain

Antoni Porowski’s miso noodle soup with mushrooms, peas and greens

“In Japan, drinking the soba-noodle water, called soba-yu, is part of the pleasure of the meal,” says cookbook author and Queer Eye’s resident food guru, Antoni Porowski. “For this soup, I use the soba cooking water and some miso paste as the base. Be gentle with your miso and add it off the heat: high temperatures kill its beneficial live bacteria and probiotics.”
RECIPES
96-5 The Fox

Bismarck’s Heaven – Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe

Do you want to do some good in our community? Have you ever wondered "What can I possibly do to be of help to anyone that may need it?" I have the answer, and it's so easy. This wonderful non-profit organization has been a huge part of Bismarck since 2009. Providing a warm place for those that need an even warmer meal. Since their opening, they have served souls that were in desperate need of caring people. Unfortunately, they lost their lease.
BISMARCK, ND
StarWars.com

Warm Your Bones This Fall with Grogu’s Favorite Soup

When your child is hungry, what is a bounty hunter to do? Order up a fresh cup of bone broth, of course. While Grogu’s consommé was made with freshly butchered grinjer, here chicken bones are substituted with no noticeable difference. Thanks to an instant pot sturdier than beskar steel and as cute as Grogu himself, you’ll achieve a healthy, mineral rich broth sure to keep your energy up as you and your foundling travel the galaxy.
RECIPES
stljewishlight.org

Here’s how to make grandma’s Gruenkern Soup

The Hebrew word “kosher” means fit or proper as it relates to Jewish dietary law. Kosher foods are permitted to be eaten and can be used as ingredients in the production of additional food items. And when it comes to Kosher cooking, there is a lot to learn, a lot...
RECIPES
coastalvirginiamag.com

Soups to Savor

Fall is on its way, y’all. And that means soup season. Soups are often simple to make, and the best part is they are infinitely versatile, perfect for all sorts of creative substitutions and beautiful, flavorful garnishments limited only by your imagination. The Roasted Red Pepper Soup and Sweet Corn...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy