Public Safety

A major far-right platform got hit by a data breach, revealing the names and addresses of Proud Boys, QAnon, and Texas Right to Life backers

By Bill Bostock
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

QAnon and Trump supporters at the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, DC, on January 6.

Andrew Lichtenstein/Getty Images

  • Hackers accessed Epik, a web platform that hosted sites run by groups like QAnon and the Proud Boys.
  • Some 15 million names, email addresses, and phone numbers were leaked in the September 13 hack.
  • The hacking group Anonymous claimed credit.
Hackers last week breached a major web platform that helped far-right groups like the Proud Boys and QAnon operate online.

About 15 million names, phone numbers, email addresses, and physical addresses held by the platform, Epik, were revealed.

The hacking group Anonymous claimed credit for the breach.

In an email to customers on Monday, shared on Twitter by the data scientist Emily Gorcenski, Epik said it had confirmed an "unauthorized intrusion" on or around September 13.

Epik's clients have included the Texas Republican Party, Parler, Gab, 8chan, Infowars, BitChute, the Proud Boys, members of QAnon, the pro-gun forum AR15.com, the pro-Trump site The Donald, and the neo-Nazi blog the Daily Stormer, according to Ars Technica and NPR .

Anonymous said on September 13 that it had accessed about 180 gigabytes of archived information, describing it as a "decade's worth of data from the company." News of the breach was first reported by the journalist Steven Monacelli.

Last Friday, Epik CEO Rob Monster held a four-hour online Q&A to address the hack. He said there had been a "hijack of data that should not have been hijacked."

Many far-right and conservative groups have struggled to maintain web-hosting services as a result of their incendiary content.

ProLifeWhistleblower, a site created by the Texas Right to Life movement that allowed people to submit tips about people helping facilitate abortions in Texas, was kicked off GoDaddy on September 2 . It moved to Epik.

Parler, a social-media site popular among far-right groups, was dropped by Amazon Web Services following the attack on the US Capitol on January 6.

Epik has also kicked off right-wing clients before .

It banned 8chan after the manifesto of the shooter in Christchurch, New Zealand, was posted on the forum in 2019. In 2018, it dropped Gab, another far-right social-media site , after it hosted antisemitic commentary from the man charged in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Experts believe hacks like the one claimed by Anonymous will drive the groups to companies outside the US.

"A breach like this will force some of these actors to find security providers outside of North America, in Europe, to possibly step up their security game," Gabriella Coleman, a professor of anthropology at Harvard University, told CNN .

While Anonymous said the hack was aimed at identifying people behind right-wing sites, the personal details of some people who are not Epik clients were also released, the data-privacy monitor Have I Been Pwned said .

"The breach exposed a huge volume of data not just of Epik customers, but also scraped WHOIS records belonging to individuals and organisations who were not Epik customers," the site said.

TheDailyBeast

Anonymous Hack Triggers Massive Data Dump on Proud Boys, QAnon

In what is being called “the Panama Papers of hate groups” by some researchers, hacktivist collective Anonymous has dumped more than 150 gigabytes of identifying, previously private data on the customers of Epik, a web service provider infamous for lending safe harbor to sites with far-right and extremist views. On Epik’s clientele list were a number of sites banned from other platforms for violating policies on hate speech and misinformation, like those associated with the Proud Boys, 8chan, Parler, and QAnon conspiracy groups. In a statement attached to the stolen data’s torrent file, Anonymous said it’s “a decade’s worth” of company data, and includes passwords, internal emails, and clients’ home addresses and phone numbers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HackRead

Anonymous steals ‘decade’s worth of data’ from far-right web host Epik

Anonymous claims that the data contains information about the company’s domains and clients. The alleged hacking of Epik may result in the leaking of backend information of the company’s clients to the public. Last week Anonymous hacktivist collective hacked the official website of the GOP (Texas Republican Party) leaving the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Former Fox host Bill O'Reilly predicts he 'will wind up in prison' after his new book is published on the war on terror because it's 'filled with classified information'

Former Fox News host and political commentator Bill O'Reilly has suggested his upcoming book on the war on terror will likely see him 'wind up in prison'. During an appearance on Newsmax late Wednesday night with hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith, O'Reilly pushed his new book entitled Killing the Killers: The Secret War which he claimed contains a wealth of classified information which he could be prosecuted for printing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thedoctorstv.com

Meet the Florida Woman Whose COVID-19 Photo Went Viral

A picture of Florida woman Toma went viral of her lying on the floor of a makeshift clinic in a public library waiting for an infusion of monoclonal antibodies to help her fight COVID. Toma shares with The Doctors that her oxygen levels were low and she went to the ER fighting for her life. Hear her harrowing story and find out how Toma is doing now.
FLORIDA STATE
