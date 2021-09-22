SMG Expands Contact Center and Conversation Analytics Capabilities with CallMiner Partnership
Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has expanded its partnership with conversation analytics leader CallMiner. The integration helps brands improve the contact center experience and end-to-end customer journey by combining omnichannel conversation data and AI-powered analytics with experience management data.martechseries.com
