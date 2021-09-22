CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SMG Expands Contact Center and Conversation Analytics Capabilities with CallMiner Partnership

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleService Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner to more than 500 brands, has expanded its partnership with conversation analytics leader CallMiner. The integration helps brands improve the contact center experience and end-to-end customer journey by combining omnichannel conversation data and AI-powered analytics with experience management data.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

8×8 Introduces Frontdesk; New Unified XCaaS Experience Transforms the Receptionist Role for a Hybrid Workforce

Delivers Composed Experience for High Volume Call Handling, Allowing for Productive and Personalized Engagements from Anywhere. 8×8, Inc., a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced general availability of 8×8 Frontdesk, a new 8×8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) composed experience for high volume call handling. 8×8 Frontdesk transforms the receptionist role by delivering a tailored experience and user interface that uniquely blends traditional unified communications and contact center capabilities. It provides powerful call queuing and handling features that enhance productivity and personalize engagement for a hybrid work environment, and was recently named a finalist in the overall Best of Enterprise Connect 2021.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Infor Continues to Invest in Cloud-Based Event Management for Hospitality Industry

Infor Hospitality launches two new guest self-service portals (SSPs) for online booking and ordering. Infor, the industry cloud company, announced a significant update to Infor Sales & Catering with two new guest self-service portals (SSPs) for online booking and ordering. Part of the Infor CloudSuite Hospitality suite of solutions, Infor Sales & Catering is one of the industry’s only platforms designed around the beginning-to-end stages of an event. This unique, process-driven lifecycle technology is customizable and designed to streamline processes for added productivity, building consistent business practices to improve data integrity, and eliminating errors to help reduce costs.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Talkdesk Introduces First Business Phone System Natively Built on a Cloud Contact Center Platform

Talkdesk Phone unifies collaboration and contact center applications to drive business agility, reduce costs, and provide a better way for hybrid workforces to deliver great customer experiences. Talkdesk®, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today introduced Talkdesk Phone, the industry’s first and only business phone system natively...
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Built on Medallia Experience Cloud Platform, Rybbon Launches New Solution for Automated Digital Rewards

Medallia Technology Partner Rybbon extends solution with digital rewards and business incentive system. Medallia, a global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced a new solution interface built by Medallia partner Rybbon, a leading provider of digital rewards. Using the Medallia Developer Portal, Rybbon has built an out-of-the-box integration to the Medallia Experience Cloud platform that allows customers to tap Rybbon to automate the management and distribution of incentives for experience programs. Automated rewards can help increase survey responses while helping to reduce time-consuming and costly manual processes.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smg#Callminer#Customer Data#Customer Satisfaction#Callminer Partnership#Service Management Group#Marketing Technology News#Google Cloud#Smg Vp#Gm#Cx#Callminer Cto
martechseries.com

Aunalytics Unveils Secure Managed Services with Integrated Security

Next-Generation Technology Suite Delivers Secure Managed IT to Power Business. Aunalytics, a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for enterprise businesses, today announced the company’s Secure Managed Services offering. The new service stack combines mission critical IT services leveraging zero trust end-to-end security to ensure people and data are protected regardless of location.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Optimove Raises $75 Million to Deliver AI-Mapped Customer Journeys and Personalization at Scale

Summit Partners’ investment will fuel Optimove’s M&A strategy, hiring and go-to-market of its SaaS application for customer-led growth and retention. Optimove, a leader in CRM marketing, today announced a $75 million investment led by global growth investor Summit Partners. The financing will support continued investment in strategic hiring and M&A, expansion of the company’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Marketing platform, and further acceleration of Optimove’s rapid growth. The company also announced the addition of Summit Partners’ Head of Europe, Han Sikkens, and Managing Director Steffan Peyer to its Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Calix Wins 2021 GVTC IMPACT Award

GVTC announced that Calix, a cloud and software platform provider, has won the 2021 GVTC IMPACT Award. This prestigious award is given to the vendor/partner that best compliments GVTC’s values and strategic initiatives by building a strong relationship with GVTC through cost reductions, product innovation, quality improvement, service, teamwork, integrity, community involvement, or fiercely loyal customer principles.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Kore.ai Launches SmartAssist, the World’s First AI-Native End-to-End Contact Center as-a-Service Solution

Built on Kore.ai’s Enterprise-Grade No-code Platform, SmartAssist Accurately Responds to Sophisticated Conversations Across Voice or Digital Channels to Quickly Resolve Customer Issues. Kore.ai, a top conversational AI software company, today announced the launch of SmartAssist, the world’s first AI-native end-to-end Contact Center as-a-Service [CCaaS] solution. The solution comes integrated with...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
martechseries.com

Rybbon Partners with Medallia to Boost Response Rates of Surveys, Research, and Insights Communities Using Digital Incentives

Partnership helps reduce manual processes and save cost by automating the management and delivery of a wide range of digital rewards. Rybbon, a leading provider of digital rewards, announced a partnership and the availability of a new integration module with Medallia, a global leader in customer and employee experience. The partnership provides the foundation for both parties to work together to extend and build upon the Medallia Experience Cloud platform and to participate in joint go-to-market activities. Rybbon’s integration with Medallia automates the management and distribution of incentives used in market research, employee experience, and customer experience programs, helping to reduce time-consuming and costly manual processes.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

11Sight Named FrontRunner for Video Conferencing Software Category

11Sight, the leading and award-winning customer engagement platform designed for sales and marketing teams, announced it was named a FrontRunner for Video Conferencing by Software Advice. FrontRunners is designed to help small businesses evaluate which software products may be right for them. FrontRunners is published on Software Advice, the leading online service for businesses navigating the software selection process.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Forrester Introduces New Forrester Decisions Service For B2C Marketing Executives

Service helps leaders align brand and customer experiences to inspire loyalty, grow lifetime customer value, and increase market share. Forrester introduces Forrester Decisions for B2C Marketing Executives to help leaders center their marketing strategy — and their entire organization — around changing consumer needs. This new service offers bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to help organizations envision and execute customer-centric strategies that set their business apart and foster increased loyalty across the journey. According to Forrester, customer-obsessed organizations — those that put customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations — grow revenue, profits, and employee engagement and retain customers at more than 2x the rate of other firms.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Verizon Business Unleashes the Next Generation of BlueJeans for the Future of Collaboration

Introducing BlueJeans Spaces and Collaboration Board; updates to Meetings and Messaging for full-scale collaboration. 2D, 3D virtual office designed to address market demand for inclusive, engaging and spontaneous experiences anytime, anywhere. New Momentive Survey Data of over 5,000 respondents highlights how hybrid work is impacting organizational culture and growth. Setting...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

DataDome Launches Enhanced Online Fraud & Bot Management Solution

DataDome, whose AI-powered solution protects online commerce businesses, today announced the launch of a new version of DataDome Online Fraud & Bot Management. This enhanced solution provides even more detailed, actionable insight into the specific threats businesses face — and that DataDome blocks — in real-time, as well as a benchmark of how threat levels compare to others in their industry.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

N.E.W. AI Tool Launched by Consumer Fusion Leads the Future of Reputation Management

The Negative Evaluation Widget determines the likelihood of a review removal. Consumer Fusion, Inc.®, a leading software company specializing in online reputation management, announced the launch of its N.E.W. (Negative Evaluation Widget) AI Reputation Management Tool, which helps businesses identify illegitimate reviews and predict the likelihood of their removal. Marketing...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Intrado Digital Media Announces Rebrand to Notified

Intrado Corporation (“Intrado”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced it is rebranding its Digital Media business to Notified®. The rebrand will provide Digital Media with a unique market identity, representative of its full solution suite. As the world’s only communications cloud for events, public relations, and investor relations, Intrado...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Making Science Grows With the Acquisition of Ad-Machina

Making Science has again advanced in its international growth process by acquiring Ad-Machina. Ad-Machina is a revolutionary platform specifically designed to create advanced SEM campaigns. Making Science, a technological and digital marketing consultancy specialising in e-commerce and digital transformation, has acquired Agua3 Growth Engines, home of Ad-Machina’s adtech technological platform....
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Semarchy Acquires Stambia Enhancing its Data Hub with Improved, Built-in Data Integration

Best-in-class data integration capabilities bolster the Semarchy platform and streamline the data management experience. Semarchy, the creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™ and a global leader in data management solutions, today announced its acquisition of Stambia, a pioneer and innovator of best-in-class, flexible data integration technologies being leveraged by leading companies around the world. This acquisition will extend the Semarchy xDM Data Hub platform with comprehensive data integration capabilities, allowing the company to accelerate its innovation within data management and enhance its support of data fabric architecture.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DeepIntent Launches Audience Marketplace

The release marks the industry’s first and only healthcare-specific data marketplace with ready-to-activate and custom audience segments. DeepIntent, the leading independent healthcare marketing technology company built purposefully to influence patient health and business outcomes, today announced the launch of its Audience Marketplace to offer clients a more diverse data ecosystem of audience segments for greater flexibility to plan and activate campaigns.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Direct Agents Joins Google’s International Growth Program

Direct Agents, a digital advertising agency, is now a part of Google’s International Growth Program. As a Google export partner in the program, Direct Agents can work closely with Google on cultivating international growth for clients across multiple verticals and regions. As a Google International Growth program partner, Direct Agents will be able to provide customized solutions for common internalization challenges associated with localization, payments, customer experience, and distribution logistics.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Workplace Analytics Platform Syndio Announces $50M Series C, Led by Bessemer Venture Partners, Emerson Collective and Voyager Capital

Syndio investors double down in Series C, bringing the workplace analytics platform’s total funding to $83 million. Syndio, the leading workplace analytics platform with a mission to ensure fairness and equity are part of every employment decision, today announced it raised $50 million in Series C funding. Emerson Collective and Bessemer Venture Partners led the round, with additional investments from Voyager Capital. This was Emerson and Voyager’s third investment in Syndio, and Bessemer’s second. In total, Syndio has raised $83 million.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy