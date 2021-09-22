SMG Expands Contact Center and Conversation Analytics Capabilities with CallMiner Partnership

Service helps leaders align brand and customer experiences to inspire loyalty, grow lifetime customer value, and increase market share. Forrester introduces Forrester Decisions for B2C Marketing Executives to help leaders center their marketing strategy — and their entire organization — around changing consumer needs. This new service offers bold vision research, curated tools and frameworks, and hands-on guidance to help organizations envision and execute customer-centric strategies that set their business apart and foster increased loyalty across the journey. According to Forrester, customer-obsessed organizations — those that put customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations — grow revenue, profits, and employee engagement and retain customers at more than 2x the rate of other firms.

