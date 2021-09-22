CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook Overpaid FTC In Cambridge Analytica Settlement To Ensure Zuckerberg Personally Gets Off The Hook, Allege Shareholders

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvdvE_0c4D6RYl00

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) overpaid billions of dollars to the Federal Trade Commission in 2019 in order to protect CEO Mark Zuckerberg from personal liability related to the Cambridge Analytica data breach, the company's shareholders alleged in a pair of lawsuits.

What Happened: One of the lawsuits filed by two separate groups of Facebook shareholders on Tuesday claimed that the social media giant’s board approved a multi-billion settlement with the FTC to protect Zuckerberg from being named in the regulator’s complaint.

The lawsuit noted that in early 2019, the FTC had sent Facebook a draft compliant naming both the company and Zuckerberg as defendants. The lawsuits were first reported on by Politico.

The second lawsuit alleged that Cambridge Analytica’s use of personal user information was the “destined consequence” of Facebook’s business plans and the company failed in its obligation to protect user data.

Why It Matters: The Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal uncovered in early 2018 was one of the most massive data breaches in digital media's history, and significantly influenced the public discourse around data privacy.

Facebook drew heavy scrutiny after data firm Cambridge Analytica was reported to have used Facebook data without users’ permission to try to influence the 2016 presidential election.

In July 2019, Facebook reached a $5 billion settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in the case. This was despite Facebook’s lawyers having determined that the company faced a fine closer to $107 million.

On the same day that the FTC settlement was announced, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said that Facebook would pay $100 million as part of a settlement related to the agency’s investigation about the data breach.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 0.5% higher in Tuesday’s trading at $357.48.

Read Next: Facebook's Own Business May Be Doing Good But It Seeding 'Misinformation And Mistrust' Has 'Cost All Of Us,' Says Salesforce CEO

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Google hits back at EU over record Android fine

Google hit back in court against the EU on Monday as it appealed against a record fine levied by the bloc for monopolistic practices with its Android operating system on mobile devices. Google argues that the EU's accusations over its highly popular operating system are unfounded and falsely blame it for blocking rivals on its search and maps apps on Android phones.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Twitter Set To Allow Its Users To Send And Receive Tips In Bitcoin

On Thursday, Twitter rolled out a feature to enable its users to send and receive tips in Bitcoin. In addition, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) management is sifting through users' profiles to authenticate NFTs (non-fungible tokens) ownership. Bitcoin Tipping Feature. Earlier this year, the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) tipping feature was available to a...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zuckerberg
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Benzinga

Facebook Commits $50M To Responsible Metaverse

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has committed $50 million to build its metaverse in collaboration with organizations responsibly, including data privacy and safety. Metaverse refers to a digital world where people can move between different devices and communicate in a virtual environment. The new XR Programs and Research Fund will invest...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Facebook's Big Money Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bullish stance on Facebook. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Facebook Inc#Politico#Salesforce
The Guardian

Has Mark Zuckerberg’s total control of Facebook turned into a liability?

For devotees of C-Span, the public-service media network that covers the US Congress, Tuesday was an interesting day. The Senate judiciary subcommittee on competition policy, antitrust and consumer rights held a hearing on the social media companies, which for most purposes meant Google and Facebook. It was intriguing in several ways. For one thing, the senators were exercised, sceptical and sometimes angered by the evasive cant served up by the corporate executives whom they had summoned. More importantly, the perceptible anger was bipartisan (a rare thing in the current Congress). And lastly, some of the most aggressive questioning of the hapless Facebook representative came from Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, who is believed to be PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel’s preferred candidate for president in 2024. And Thiel is a member of Facebook’s board of directors!
INTERNET
pymnts

FTC Chair Lina Khan Shapes New View For Antitrust Enforcement

The new direction for the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was outlined with five principles in a recent staff memo from Chair Lina Khan that emphasized the oversight of Big Tech mergers and their “structural dominance.”. Recently made public, the memo from Khan outlined a strategy that includes a better assessment...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
bloomberglaw.com

Zuckerberg, Facebook Board Secure Win in Suit Over Giving Pledge

Current and former Facebook Inc. board members got Delaware’s top court to uphold their win against claims that they blew millions on a failed bid to restructure the company’s stock so CEO Mark Zuckerberg could stay at the helm while fulfilling a high-profile charity pledge. The state’s justices late Thursday...
BUSINESS
irmagazine.com

The week in investor relations: Activism at GSK, shareholder settlement at Twitter and a turbulent week for cryptocurrencies

– The Guardian reported that GSK chief executive Emma Walmsley has come under pressure from a second activist hedge fund firm, Bluebell Capital Partners, which is pushing for change at the company. Bluebell Capital Partners has joined Elliott Management on the pharmaceutical company’s shareholder roster. In a letter to GSK chair Sir Jonathan Symonds, Bluebell called on the company to appoint more directors with scientific experience to its board, and to run a ‘thorough and robust process’ to find a leader for the drugs and vaccines business following the planned spin-off of the consumer health division next summer. GSK put out a firm rebuttal, saying that Walmsley would lead the pharmaceuticals and vaccines company after the split. Marco Taricco and Giuseppe Bivona, the chief investment officers at Bluebell, said GSK’s financial performance had been disappointing during the last few years, and argued that Walmsley had less industry experience than other pharma bosses.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Lawsuit Alleges Facebook Paid $4.9 Billion to Protect Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook is in dire straits these days. The Federal Trade Commission thinks the company is too big, monopolistic, cares little for individual privacy, and must be split into Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Adding to their woes is a lawsuit from its own shareholders that alleges that the company paid excessive fines to shield the founder CEO from deposition, Politico reported.
INTERNET
Vanity Fair

Mark Zuckerberg Still Seems to Think Facebook’s Big Problem Is Bad P.R.

Mark Zuckerberg has long insisted that Facebook is a force for social good, the benefits of which outweigh the harm. While he may have succeeded in convincing himself of this, many others—within the company, in Washington, and beyond—appear less persuaded, especially as ongoing issues with the platform come to be seen as features rather than bugs. Seemingly frustrated that he can’t get control of the narrative, Zuckerberg reportedly signed off last month on an even more aggressive plan to repair his company’s image.
INTERNET
The Independent

Zuckerberg’s response to bombshell Facebook report focuses on whether his surfboard is electric

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s response to a bombshell New York Times report focused on his rebuttal of a line in the story stating that his surfboard was electric. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Facebook manipulated the newsfeeds of users to show positive stories about the company. But in his response to the article, Mr Zuckerberg went to great lengths to clarify that a surfboard he was seen using in a 4 July video was not, in fact, electric, but that he was instead simply pumping it with his legs to propel himself across the water. “Look,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy