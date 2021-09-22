CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu County, HI

Kokua Line: Are large events prohibited even if they have COVID-19 mitigation plans?

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: I am confused by the mayor’s latest order. What if we already completed our mitigation plan?. Answer: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s Emergency Order 2021-13, which explains the county’s new Safe Oahu Response Plan, extends an existing prohibition on large events for another 28 days, through Oct. 19. “Large gatherings and events are prohibited. This includes all events that had previously submitted mitigation plans,” according to oneoahu.org, specifically the section at 808ne.ws/920post.

