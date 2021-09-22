The Steelers were exposed in Week 2, but the results aren’t shocking

With the Steelers suffering their first loss of the season last Sunday, it seems as though the team has made what to expect of them clear. There was legitimate hope for the Steelers when they came from behind to upset the Bills in week one, but a swift turnaround and loss to the Raiders has dashed the idea that this team is still a top unit. The issue is, this team has become completely one-dimensional, and when they aren’t firing on all cylinders, they are going to struggle to compete.