OPINION: AOC unmasks the ruling class

On the evening of Sept. 13, the Met Gala was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Among the many distinguished guests were acclaimed actors, renowned artists, famous TikTokers, and — to the distaste of many — progressive politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AOC appeared on the red carpet in a white Brother Vellies gown designed by Aurora James, with the message “tax the rich” painted in red. When asked about her intent, AOC said, “it’s really about having a real conversation about fairness and equity in our system.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO