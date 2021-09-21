OPINION: AOC unmasks the ruling class
"Working class Bronx native" served U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) well as "elect me" schtick in 2018. It wasn't true — Ocasio-Cortez is an architect's daughter who grew up in the tony suburb of Yorktown Heights (median family income of $137,580 versus the U.S. median family income of $68,703), attended Boston University, and interned for U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy (D-MA) before putting together her "just your average waitress" PR package — but it got the political job done.richmondobserver.com
