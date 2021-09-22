Eleanor Bartlette Pack, 79, widow of Carl Edward Pack, died on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at NHC Healthcare-Sumter. Born on Jan. 28, 1942, in Bishopville, she was a daughter of the late Mack and Mable Copeland Bartlette. Eleanor was a member of Green Acres Assembly of God. She was a loving wife to Edward for 30 years. Family was her greatest joy. She loved crafts and arranging flowers. She took pride in her business and working with family and friends. She owned and operated C & E Crafts.